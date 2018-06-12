Alia Bhatt dines out with Ranbir Kapoor and family

Alia Bhatt held Ranbir Kapoor’s niece Samara’s hand as she walked out of the restaurant. Alia Bhatt held Ranbir Kapoor’s niece Samara’s hand as she walked out of the restaurant.

Ever since Ranbir Kapoor revealed his fondness for Brahmastra co-actor Alia Bhatt, the fans of the two stars can’t keep calm. After their pictures from the sets of Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Brahmastra, now it is the photos from their dinner date which have caught the attention of fans. Unlike their other outings, this time Alia and Ranbir had company. The duo was accompanied by Ranbir’s family including his mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and niece Samara.

The photos which have surfaced on many fan pages of Alia and Ranbir have Alia holding little Samara’s hand as she walks out of the restaurant. Also, Neetu Kapoor is all smiles as she exits the restaurant with son Ranbir and Alia after an intimate dinner with them. This is not the first time that Alia is clicked with members of the Kapoor family. On her 25th birthday, the Raazi actor got a special wish from Neetu as she joined her for the celebrations in Bulgaria. Ranbir’s sister Riddhima even gifted Alia a lovely bracelet and in turn, Alia thanked her on Instagram by sharing a photo of the bracelet.

The buzz around the two young actors started doing the rounds with the shoot of Brahmastra in Bulgaria. Both Alia and Ranbir were spotted by fans enjoying lunch and dinner together. Ranbir confessed his liking for Alia in a recent interview with GQ when he said, “It’s really new right now, and I don’t want to overspeak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space. As an actor, as a person, Alia is – what’s the right word? – flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I’m aspiring to for myself. It’s new for us, so let it cook a bit.”

And for those who have forgotten, Alia has always been a fan of Ranbir. On the fourth season of Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan in 2014, Alia admitted being in love with the junior Kapoor. When Karan asked ‘what is your vibe like with Ranbir’, Alia replied, “I remember the first time I spoke to Ranbir.. you called him up when Rockstar released and you said, here talk to Ranbir tell him how much you love him. And I just spoke so much rubbish, I was just talking non-stop. But later I have hung out with Ranbir and I still think he is really adorable and I still want to marry him.”

