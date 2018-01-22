Alia Bhatt is a picture of fun and frolic at her best friend’s wedding; see photos, videos

Alia Bhatt has taken some time off for her best friend’s wedding. Alia Bhatt has taken some time off for her best friend’s wedding.

Alia Bhatt is having a gala time. The actor has taken some time off for her best friend’s wedding in Jodhpur and the various ceremonies the actor is seen in her traditional best avatar. Through social media posts, Alia is keeping her fans updated with clicks from the pre-wedding functions of bride-to-be Kripa Mehta. Be it Alia’s clicks at the mehendi function or her dance performance at the sangeet night, here is all.

Alia’s huge fan pages have served us with a lot of inside pictures and video from these marriage functions. Alia was seen in a yellow anarkali dress at the mehendi which took place on January 21. She herself shared a few photos from the event on Instagram. A sangeet night also took place on Sunday where Alia was seen in a golden lehenga flaunting some dance moves.

Alia Bhatt’s best friend Kripa Mehta is getting married in Rajasthan. After vacationing in Bali with her girl gang, Alia is now giving us fashion goals with her stylish wedding outfits.

The actor is also happy with the love she is getting of her fans from all corners. She took to Twitter to express, “Wonder what I’ve done to deserve this sudden burst of love! Not complaining just very very touched! Thank you for all the constant love I love you guys tooooooo much! ❤️❤️❤️❤️😇.”

See recent video and photos of Alia Bhatt from her best friend’s wedding functions:



See Alia Bhatt’s latest tweet here:

Wonder what I’ve done to deserve this sudden burst of love! Not complaining just very very touched! Thank you for all the constant love I love you guys tooooooo much! ❤️❤️❤️❤️😇 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) January 21, 2018

On the work front, Alia is currently shooting for Gully Boy, co-starring Ranveer Singh. Alia’s look for the film got leaked recently. The film is directed by Zoya Akhtar. Alia will also start working in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor.

