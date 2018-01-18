Alia Bhatt is at her chirpy best while posing for Dabboo Ratnani’s 2018 calendar

Alia Bhatt made her debut on the Dabboo Ratnani calendar in 2014. Alia Bhatt made her debut on the Dabboo Ratnani calendar in 2014.

Dabboo Ratnani’s ultra-glamourous celebrity calendar is here! And just like every year, the who’s who of tinsel town are adding their celebrity quotient to make the calendar a super-hit among fans. But the one person whose pictures are awaited by fans with bated breath is our Highway girl, Alia Bhatt.

Alia has been one such actor who is equal amounts of chic and cute. And isn’t that the best thing about her? And as has been the tradition from the last four years, we are sure that Alia and Dabboo will weave magic in the photoshoot this time too. Check out Alia’s scintillating photos from the shoot.

We are also privy to the fact that Dabboo’s shoots are no less fun for the celebrities behind-the-cameras. Here we have some photos of the chirpy Alia, being her usual fun self and posing with Ratnani’s kids. Have a look at Alia making all kinds of faces with Myrah, Kiara and Shivaan.

(Photos credit: Dabboo Ratnani)

Alia debuted on Dabboo’s calendar in 2013 and since then she has been a regular every year. Her 2014 photo when she posed with a cat in her arms remains the most loved among fans but her photo this year is no less dazzling.

Apart from Alia, this year too, the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai, Vidya Balan, Parineeti Chopra, Kajol, Aamir Khan and others are featuring in the calendar. The one who is making her debut in the calendar is Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar.

