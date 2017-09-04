Photo: Alia Bhatt can get really angry if interrupted while eating, and we have proof

In the pic which Alia Bhatt shared, she is seen as a little girl and probably in anger as someone interrupted her while she was eating, that’s what the picture caption reads as. In the pic which Alia Bhatt shared, she is seen as a little girl and probably in anger as someone interrupted her while she was eating, that’s what the picture caption reads as.

Alia Bhatt is cute and there is no doubt about that. Everytime we see her pictures, we cannot stop gushing over it. But the latest one which is a blast from the past, personifies a total different level of cuteness. Alia, who is quite active on her social media pages and keeps her fans up to date about her life through regular posts and clicks, gave a gift to her fans. The actor who is currently busy shooting for Raazi, took time off and went into a throwback mode.

We saw Alia all smiling sporting a captain’s hat in the click she shared on Saturday with the caption, “Aye aye captain 👊#throwbacksaturday.” In the pic she posted today, she is seen as a little girl and probably in anger as someone interrupted her while she was eating, that’s what the picture caption reads as. “This is why you don’t interrupt me while I’m eating 😶,” wrote Alia.

Alia’s Instagram is truly a visual treat. See the latest clicks of actor Alia Bhatt here:

On work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Raazi. Based on the book “Calling Sehmat” and directed by Meghna Gulzar, Raazi is the story of a Kashmiri girl (essayed by Alia) who is married to a Pakistani army officer. The film is set during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Vicky Kaushal will play the role of the army officer in the film which is produced by Dharma Productions and Junglee Pictures.

The shooting of Alia and Vicky-starrer thriller has been taking place in Patiala for past couple of weeks.

