Alia Bhatt crosses five million followers mark on Twitter

Alia Bhatt, who is currently shooting Karan Johar's "Kapoor and Sons", thanked her fans for their support.

By: Press Trust of India | Mumbai | Published: June 20, 2015 6:03 pm
Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Fawad Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Kapoor and sons, actress Alia Bhatt, Alia Bhatt Twitter, Alia Bhatt fans, Alia Bhatt Followers, Alia Bhatt movies, 2 states, student of the year, highway, shaandaar, entertainment news Actress Alia Bhatt is happy to cross the five million benchmark on micro-blogging site Twitter.
The 22-year-old actress, who is currently shooting Karan Johar's "Kapoor and Sons", thanked her fans for their support.

The 22-year-old actress, who is currently shooting Karan Johar’s “Kapoor and Sons”, thanked her fans for their support.

“Aaaah! 5M now…Wohoo! Thank youuuuuuu, you make me so happy! On this note let’s chat today at 6pm??? Been tooooooo
long!,” she wrote.

The “Highway” star now has more followers on Twitter than her “Student of the Year” co-stars, Varun Dhawan (1.58 Million) and Sidharth Malhotra (1.97 Million).

The young actress is also ahead of her “2 States” co-star Arjun Kapoor who has 1.31 million followers.

Alia will be next seen in Vikas Bahl’s “Shaandaar”, along with Shahid Kapoor.

