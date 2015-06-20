Alia Bhatt crosses five million followers mark on Twitter

Actress Alia Bhatt is happy to cross the five million benchmark on micro-blogging site Twitter.

Actress Alia Bhatt is happy to cross the five million benchmark on micro-blogging site Twitter.

The 22-year-old actress, who is currently shooting Karan Johar’s “Kapoor and Sons”, thanked her fans for their support.

“Aaaah! 5M now…Wohoo! Thank youuuuuuu, you make me so happy! On this note let’s chat today at 6pm??? Been tooooooo

long!,” she wrote.

Aaaah !!! 5M now.. Wohoo ;) Thank youuuuuuu, you make me so happy !!!! On this note let’s chat today at 6pm??? Been tooooooo long!! — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) June 20, 2015

The “Highway” star now has more followers on Twitter than her “Student of the Year” co-stars, Varun Dhawan (1.58 Million) and Sidharth Malhotra (1.97 Million).

The young actress is also ahead of her “2 States” co-star Arjun Kapoor who has 1.31 million followers.

Alia will be next seen in Vikas Bahl’s “Shaandaar”, along with Shahid Kapoor.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App