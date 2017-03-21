Alia Bhatt’s cartoon avatar is way too adorable. Now, get ready to play with her

Alia Bhatt is cute as a button and her toon avatar is one-up on her. Alia Bhatt is cute as a button and her toon avatar is one-up on her.

Alia Bhatt is cute as a button and her toon avatar is one-up on her. If you loved the cartoon version of Alia that Varun Dhawan shared on Twitter to wish his co-actor on her birthday, here’s more for you. Alia Bhatt in collaboration with Moon Frog will soon launch her own experiential game – Alia Bhatt: Star Life. It’s a first of its kind game made for all Bollywood and fashion fans. The actor will launch the games on March 21. The actor took to Twitter and shared the first glimpse of this fun cartoon game. Alia captioned the teaser, “Getting ready to step into the virtual world! Coming soon.” Going by this animated cartoon picture, one can see a cute version of Alia Bhatt playing Holi.

The Google android app of the same game reads, “Start from the bottom and rise to the top, be a Bollywood A-list star in Alia Bhatt: Star Life – Experience fame, fortune, fashion and lots of masala with your best friend, Alia Bhatt. Thank you to all who pre-registered and install today… log in to the game tomorrow and get your welcome gift.”

Getting ready to step into the virtual world! Coming soon :) pic.twitter.com/AgInfr1Mop — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) March 20, 2017

Well, this is not the first time when Alia shared a cartoon version of herself with her fans. Earlier, Varun shared a cartoon of Alia and himself and captioned it, “Badri toon @aliaa08 24 years of the dulhania.” During the promotions of Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Varun and Alia have shared many interesting things about each other.

While the two stars were in the Pink city Jaipur, Varun wrote on his social media account, “Badri and Vaidehi are in Jaipur. Also from soty to badri I think @aliaabhatt weighs the same but has grown a lot as an actor,” adding that “She made me write this.”

