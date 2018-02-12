Alia Bhatt is feeling the snow in Bulgaria, gears up for Brahmastra shoot with Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt is off to Bulgaria to shoot for Brahmastra. Alia Bhatt is off to Bulgaria to shoot for Brahmastra.

Actor Alia Bhatt has jetted off to Bulgaria to prep for her upcoming film Brahmastra. Alia on Sunday took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a photograph of herself and captioned it, “Bulgaria Calling. Brahmastra.”

She later shared a view of the snow in Sofia, Bulgaria, from the aircraft and wrote, “Winter is here.” The upcoming fantasy adventure trilogy titled Brahmastra is directed by Ayan Mukerji. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor. According to recent reports, the film will also feature popular television actor Mouni Roy who will make her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar starrer Gold.

Brahmastra is produced under the banner of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Its team began the film’s preparations with the new year. KJo took to Twitter to share the news with the fans and wrote, “The new year begins with the prep of #BRAHMASTRA….the countdown of the epic journey of our film begins! Filming commences in February 2018! Ayan Mukerji helms this magical trilogy! @SrBachchan #ranbir @aliaa08 and an exciting ensemble!” Alia Bhatt too had shared some pictures and captioned it, “Prep time.”

Check out the latest pictures of Alia Bhatt all the way from Bulgaria.

Check out the photos shared by Ranbir and Alia’s fan clubs.

The new year begins with the prep of #BRAHMASTRA….the countdown of the epic journey of our film begins! Filming commences in February 2018! Ayan Mukerji helms this magical trilogy! @SrBachchan #ranbir @aliaa08 and an exciting ensemble! pic.twitter.com/pXraaH1425 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 2, 2018

This will be the first time that Amitabh, Ranbir and Alia will be joining hands for a project. The trilogy’s first part will release on Independence Day, August 15, 2019. Ranbir, on the other side is also gearing up for Sanjay Dutt’s biopic where he plays the titular role. Ali too has Raazi opposite Vicky Kaushal lined up for release, apart from Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh.

