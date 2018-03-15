Latest news

Happy birthday Alia Bhatt: From Soni Razdan to Akshay Kumar, wishes pour in for Raazi actor

Alia Bhatt's parents to Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, and many celebrities have shared their heartiest wishes for the young actor. Alia's journey has been a power packed and successful one and thus all have praised her talent too.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru | Published: March 15, 2018 5:07 pm
Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt took an effort to share a thank you note for all the birthday wishes she is getting from her loved ones. She also shared an old video with her daddy dearest.
It is Alia Bhatt’s birthday. Mother Soni Razdan shared a note for her little girl which read, “On this day 25 years ago you were born Alia. Your name had already been chosen in my head. Alia Knightly was a lovely British Indian model and when I read that name I had decided if I had a girl we would call her Alia. Luckily your father agreed. I had no idea what the name meant then. It was many years later that I found out it means ‘exalted’. And that you most certainly are. A month before you were born I had a dream. I saw your face clearly in that dream. Since then in these 25 years you have scaled great heights in your young life… true to your name. On this day, your birthday, I wish you all the best as always… but I also wish that you keep your core self intact. Your special simple sweet self intact through all the craziness and the heady ups and the not so heady downs of life … don’t lose sight of who you really are inside. Because it’s that self that will be your guide and your most precious companion. Wish we were with you today… Happy Birthday sweetheart. Have a glass for me. Love always … Mama ❤❤❤😘😘😘🎂🎂🎂🎁🎁🎁🥂🥂🥂💋💋💋🙅🏻‍♀️🙅🏻‍♀️🙅🏻‍♀️.”

Father Mahesh Bhatt also shared a childhood picture of Alia and wrote, “Such a BIG miracle in such a LITTLE girl! 🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈Happy Birthday Alia.” From Akshay Kumar to Shahid Kapoor, many celebrities have shared their heartiest wishes for the young actor. Alia’s journey has been a power packed and successful one and thus all have praised her talent too.

Raazi director Meghna Gulzar too shared a lovely birthday wish for Alia. She shared a click and wrote along, “When you know each other’s thoughts and complete each other’s sentences… the synergy is priceless! Happy Birthday @aliaa08 Shine on girl!”

The actor too took an effort to share a thank you note for all the wishes she is getting from her loved ones. She also shared an old video with daddy dearest and wrote, “Daddy’s little girl. Whether you’re 1 or 25 ☺️💟 @maheshfilm @sonirazdan.”

See all the birthday wishes for Alia Bhatt here:

 

We too wish a happy birthday to Alia Bhatt!

