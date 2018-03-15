Happy birthday Alia Bhatt: From Soni Razdan to Akshay Kumar, wishes pour in for Raazi actor

Alia Bhatt took an effort to share a thank you note for all the birthday wishes she is getting from her loved ones. She also shared an old video with her daddy dearest. Alia Bhatt took an effort to share a thank you note for all the birthday wishes she is getting from her loved ones. She also shared an old video with her daddy dearest.

It is Alia Bhatt’s birthday. Mother Soni Razdan shared a note for her little girl which read, “On this day 25 years ago you were born Alia. Your name had already been chosen in my head. Alia Knightly was a lovely British Indian model and when I read that name I had decided if I had a girl we would call her Alia. Luckily your father agreed. I had no idea what the name meant then. It was many years later that I found out it means ‘exalted’. And that you most certainly are. A month before you were born I had a dream. I saw your face clearly in that dream. Since then in these 25 years you have scaled great heights in your young life… true to your name. On this day, your birthday, I wish you all the best as always… but I also wish that you keep your core self intact. Your special simple sweet self intact through all the craziness and the heady ups and the not so heady downs of life … don’t lose sight of who you really are inside. Because it’s that self that will be your guide and your most precious companion. Wish we were with you today… Happy Birthday sweetheart. Have a glass for me. Love always … Mama ❤❤❤😘😘😘🎂🎂🎂🎁🎁🎁🥂🥂🥂💋💋💋🙅🏻‍♀️🙅🏻‍♀️🙅🏻‍♀️.”

Father Mahesh Bhatt also shared a childhood picture of Alia and wrote, “Such a BIG miracle in such a LITTLE girl! 🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈Happy Birthday Alia.” From Akshay Kumar to Shahid Kapoor, many celebrities have shared their heartiest wishes for the young actor. Alia’s journey has been a power packed and successful one and thus all have praised her talent too.

Raazi director Meghna Gulzar too shared a lovely birthday wish for Alia. She shared a click and wrote along, “When you know each other’s thoughts and complete each other’s sentences… the synergy is priceless! Happy Birthday @aliaa08 Shine on girl!”

The actor too took an effort to share a thank you note for all the wishes she is getting from her loved ones. She also shared an old video with daddy dearest and wrote, “Daddy’s little girl. Whether you’re 1 or 25 ☺️💟 @maheshfilm @sonirazdan.”

Happiest birthday to the immensely talented @aliaa08. You’re the perfect example of ‘good work speaks for itself.’ Keep shining ✨✨✨ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 15, 2018

Happy Birthday, @aliaa08! Your growth as an actor has been phenomenonal and this is just the beginning. Keeping doing what you do best! Good luck! — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 15, 2018

When you know each other’s thoughts and complete each other’s sentences… the synergy is priceless! Happy Birthday @aliaa08 Shine on girl! pic.twitter.com/6rnLqaRvg7 — Meghna Gulzar (@meghnagulzar) March 15, 2018

Happy birthday @aliaa08 enjoy these years,they don’t come back. May you grow creatively even more than you already have. And may you be happy..always. Loads of love. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) March 15, 2018

Dear @aliaa08

Happy Birthday to you!

Wishing your journey be full of happiness and success ahead. Always be you. Keep shining and stay blessed. ❤ Lots of love — Shankar Mahadevan (@Shankar_Live) March 15, 2018

Love watching this actor on screen.. wishing her a fabulous birthday… @aliaa08 … much love — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 15, 2018

@aliaa08 … Happy Birthday Aaloo… not just me but the whole of India is missing you and your dimpled smile … get back quick and lets celebrate your ‘Silver Jubilee’ … lots of love pic.twitter.com/uv87VPvu82 — Shashank khaitan (@ShashankKhaitan) March 15, 2018

Here’s wishing the powerhouse of talent Alia a very Happy Birthday. Lots of love ❤. Keep shining always.🎉 @aliaa08 pic.twitter.com/gxoMocNvKO — Madhuri Dixit-Nene (@MadhuriDixit) March 15, 2018

Happy birthday @aliaa08 keep shining, entertaining and being so endearing on and off screen. Love — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) March 15, 2018

Happy Birthday dearest @aliaa08 stay as wonderful as you are ♥️ pic.twitter.com/GbtyyJeqrn — Manish Malhotra (@ManishMalhotra) March 15, 2018

Happy happy birthday @aliaa08 have a blessed one friend and an absolutely awesome year at the movies!! 🙌🏼😘😘 — Amul Vikas Mohan (@amul_mohan) March 15, 2018

Happy birthday you gorgeous, ridiculously talented, special girl!! May you shine even brighter this year & remain real and grounded just the way you are!! Have the best year my darling @aliaa08 🎂💖💥 #HappyBirthdayAliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/6G8Z3vOqwo — Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) March 15, 2018

One of my favourite actors! Many happy returns of the day to the incredibly talented and amazing @aliaa08! More power to you! Stay blessed! — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) March 15, 2018

Happyyy Birthday @aliaa08 !! Wish you lots of happiness and a fabulous year ahead!! Keep shining! ❤ looking forward to #Raazi 🤗 — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) March 15, 2018

Happy birthday fellow fishie!!! @aliaa08 Wish you endless peace, harmony, & all things wonderful. May all your dreams come true! 🐠 ✨ 🤗 🎂 🎈 ♥ — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) March 15, 2018

Happy Birthday to the girl who made My Voice Sound Even More Beautiful with Her Dance Moves and Looks 👩🏻 Wishing this Ladki Beautiful a Happy Happy Birthday!! God Bless you @aliaa08 🤗 🎂#HappyBirthdayAliaBhatt — Neha Kakkar (@iAmNehaKakkar) March 15, 2018

This amazing human turns 25 today… Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt! @aliaa08 🤗🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/n4IKdVpqlX — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) March 15, 2018

Happy happy birthday @aliaa08 …. stay pure and thrilling always ! May your achievements surpass all your dreams ♥️ — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) March 15, 2018

HAPPPPPPPYYYY BDAYYYYY fellow dreamerrrr!!!!! ❤❤ come lets go to Bubbees, huddle up on the charter plane tables and shoot videos under Kat’s direction again!!! Hahaha fun and love always ❤❤❤ @aliaa08 pic.twitter.com/I7900AALJn — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) March 15, 2018

