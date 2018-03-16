Inside Alia Bhatt’s birthday celebrations on the sets of Brahmastra

Alia Bhatt rang in her 25th birthday on the sets of Brahmastra. Alia Bhatt rang in her 25th birthday on the sets of Brahmastra.

Alia Bhatt who turned 25 on Thursday had a working birthday. The powerhouse of talent was on the sets of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra in Bulgaria where her team organised a small celebration for the actor. The photos from the celebrations surfaced on many fan pages of Alia. Seen in the photos were Alia, her co-actor Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor, director Ayan and others from the team of Brahmastra. A video of Alia blowing the candles on her birthday cake had her glowing with happiness on her special day.

Neetu Kapoor who was there in Bulgaria too shared a couple of photos of the birthday girl on Instagram. The caption of the one with Alia in it read, “Birthday girl in her own world 🌺#brahmastra🔥@aliaabhatt #ranbirkapoor.” However, none of the pictures had Ranbir in them which left people on social media wondering if the actor skipped his co-actor’s birthday. Many comments on the photos posted by the veteran actor read, “Where’s ranbir 😯”

It was already known that Alia will not take a break from work since she has to complete the shoot of Brahmastra in Bulgaria. She along with Ranbir and Ayan has been in the Balkan country for over a month now. While their younger daughter was miles away from them on her 25th birthday, parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan took to their social media handles to shower their love and blessings on the young star. While mother Soni Razdan wrote a long message for Alia with a photo collage, Bhatt kept it simple as he wrote, “Such a BIG miracle in such a LITTLE girl! 🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈Happy Birthday Alia.”

On the occasion of Alia’s birthday, Raazi director Meghna Gulzar released stills from the film featuring the birthday girl. Later, Alia also posted her two looks from the film on her Instagram account with the caption, “Movies or in this case MY movies aren’t just something I do for a living.. it’s kinda the reason I feel like I’m alive ☺ SO…On my 25th birthday I’ve randomly picked out two images from the 25th DAY of shoot of RAAZI and and and the TRAILER will be out 25 days from today(9th April).. Happy Birthday to me 💫🍭☺” The actor also revealed the trailer release date of Raazi which is April 9.

Set in the backdrop of 1971, Raazi narrates the story of a Kashmiri girl who marries a Pakistani officer (played by Vicky Kaushal) but she is a spy for an Indian Intelligence agency. Produced by Karan Johar and Vineet Jain, Raazi is scheduled to release on May 11, 2018.

