Alia Bhatt birthday: Alia may be a star but she is just another millennial at heart. Here is all the proof you’d need

Mention Alia Bhatt and you can be sure of getting two responses — her unbelievable and off-the-charts career graph and her lack of general knowledge. In fact, the actor at one point was trolled so bad that she had to act in a self-deprecating video, Genius of the Year, which made fun of the fact that everyone was making fun of her. It all started with a Koffee With Karan episode where she couldn’t give the correct answer to Karan Johar’s question — who is the President of India. Varun Dhawan, who was seated right beside Alia, also gave an incorrect answer but got away. Alia became meme fodder yet somehow Alia became the queen of memes for some reasons.

Not that Bollywood celebs have managed to pass Karan’s GK test. Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Varun on more occasions than one and the host himself have got the answers hilariously wrong. Alia got it wrong and between you and me, a LOT of millennials will fumble when asked to name the President. This only proves Alia is just one of us. Maybe not the brightest spark but, still, one of us. If you don’t believe us, here are some instances which may convince you…

Remember how coolly she laughed at her self when AIB roasted her?

But there’s a limit till which even she can tolerate, right?

Just look at her Instagram and you may just see another side of her that will only remind you she is just like any other confused, still in the learning process 20-something.

When she wins, she sleeps with her prizes

She congratulates her friends on having their first child.

Despite all the fame, she acknowledges her girl gang and other friends.

She snaps moments with her sister all the time.

Has pictures with philosophical quotes.

Also mirror clicks which look absolutely narcissistic yet you do it because you want to experiment with every feature that is there on Instagram.

Although they probably stay inside the same house, she takes to social media to wish daddy. But you do that too, don’t you?

She too clicks with her guy buddy and yoga buddy.

Being a celebrity, she does her share of social work too.

She readily travels the world to spend time with her pals.

Oh and let’s not forget the social media pet click moments:

Remember the time when you were excited because your friend just had babies!

See.. she is just another 20-year-old who got was fortunate enough to be born into one of the privileged families of Bollywood. Let’s stop bullying her for a choice she didn’t make for herself.

