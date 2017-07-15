Alia Bhatt: Being in New York for IIFA is like being at home

Alia Bhatt is in New York to attend IIFA. Alia Bhatt is in New York to attend IIFA.

Excited about being in New York for IIFA, actress Alia Bhatt, who has collaborated with the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) for the first time this year, said being in the “Big Apple” for the event is like being at home. Decked up in an attire designed by Manish Malhotra, the 24-year-old said, “I’m really excited as it’s my first time at IIFA. So, a lot of things are happening for the first time.”

“It’s so exciting to be here in New York. You really don’t feel like you are away from home, even though you are so far away. It’s been really lovely so far,” she said. Talking about her debut performance, the ‘Dear Zindagi’ said, “I’m super excited because we are performing at the MetLife Stadium and it’s a huge stadium with 40,000 capacity. So, you can imagine what the energy would be like. I’m just hoping I remember all my steps.”

The IIFA Rocks 2017 on day two celebrates 25 years of Oscar and Grammy winner A.R. Rahman in the music industry and features a special medley by the maestro along with musicians Diljit Dosanjh, Benny Dayal, Javed Ali, Neeti Mohan, Jonita Gandhi and Haricharan Seshadri. Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Manish Paul will be hosting the event.

Alia earlier said,”I am the same person – from the time I was born and till now when I am working. I am still the same. I don’t think I have done something. I feel I am working and the achievements are the byproduct (of it.”

