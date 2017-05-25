Alia Bhatt wishes Karan Johar on birthday: ‘You’re my friend, my father, my teacher’. See photos

Alia Bhatt shared a birthday message for her “most favourite person in the whole world”, and that is Karan Johar. Alia Bhatt shared a birthday message for her “most favourite person in the whole world”, and that is Karan Johar.

It is Karan Johar’s birthday and his protege Alia Bhatt was among the first few to wish him. The young actor who is almost a daughter to Karan has time and again expressed her love for Karan Johar. As Karan turned 45, she shared a beautiful message for her mentor, calling him her friend, father and teacher.

While Alia tweeted a short birthday message for her “most favourite person in the whole world”, along with a link of her Instagram post, the image shared carries a much longer note, which reads as, “Happy Birthday to my most favourite person in the whole world! @karanjohar you’re my friend, my father, my teacher and last but not the least you’re my in house fashion police ( the only one that matters )👮 hahah I don’t know what I’d do without you!!! Love you karan ❤️ #happybirthdaykaran.”

Well, the day is also going to be special for Alia and Karan as they will have their first Facebook live chat on the ocassion. The fans can also ask them questions.

See the birthday wish shared by Alia Bhatt for Karan Johar:

Happy Birthday to my most favourite person in the whole world! @karanjohar you’re my friend, my… http://t.co/gx81RogCZW — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) May 25, 2017

The official page of Karan Johar’s production house, Dharma Productions, too posted, “You are all cordially invited for the birthday celebrations for @karanjohar feat. @aliaa08 LIVE! Send your questions using #HappyBirthdayKJ.”

You are all cordially invited for the birthday celebrations for @karanjohar feat. @aliaa08 LIVE! Send your questions using #HappyBirthdayKJ. pic.twitter.com/azmDwFVTeG — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) May 24, 2017

The birthday boy Karan too tweeted, “My first Facebook live chat with @aliaa08 tomorrow!!!,” and in a reply to this post, Alia wrote, “Woohoo can’t wait!!!! #HappyBirthdayKJ ❤️❤️❤️.”

My first Facebook live chat with @aliaa08 tomorrow!!! pic.twitter.com/p71s6iCSWd — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 24, 2017

Well, not only Alia but Karan’s Student Of The Year actor Varun Dhawan too shared a post that reads, “Happy birthday @karanjohar. Wish you many more smiles ahead. Your the best person I know thank you for being you.”

Happy birthday @karanjohar. Wish you many more smiles ahead. Your the best person I know thank you for being you pic.twitter.com/KcIZ9nMDEC — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 25, 2017

We too wish a very happy birthday to the filmmaker and entertainer, Karan Johar!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd