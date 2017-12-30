Alia Bhatt’s beach holiday in Bali will make you green with envy, see photos

Alia Bhatt has been sharing photos from her Bali vacation on her Instagram account. Alia Bhatt has been sharing photos from her Bali vacation on her Instagram account.

Cutesy Alia Bhatt has taken a much-deserved break from work after wrapping up the schedule of Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi. The ‘Pathaka Guddi’ of Bollywood was vacationing in the exotic island Bali with her girl-gang away from the public gaze. But whether she will be welcoming New Year 2018 there only in the company of her best friends or not cannot be said as she has already bid adieu to Bali in her Instagram stories.

Alia has been sharing photos from her getaway on her Instagram account ever since she has taken a flight from Mumbai to the foreign island. First we saw a photo where the Highway actor was relaxing on a couch and her eye mask read, ‘Wake me when it’s summer’. Following it were many photos of the gorgeous actor with friends. “I like me better when I’m with youu 💕,” read the caption of one of the many photos of Alia with her friends. Alia’s Instagram stories gave an insight into all the fun she had during her holidays. From going to the beaches to a discotheque, the actor did it all.

On the work front, Alia is working with Ayan Mukerji on his next project Brahamastra which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. It will be the first time that Alia will share the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan. Sharing her excitement about the same Alia said, “I am very excited. Every time we met, we used to wonder when will we work together. Finally, the day has come.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd