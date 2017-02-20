Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Varun Dhawan has something interesting to say about Alia Bhatt’s weighty issues. See pics

Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan start Jaipur promotions. Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan start Jaipur promotions.

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt have started promotions of their love story, Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The duo has started their journey from Jaipur but before they meet their fans in the Pink city, Varun shared an adorable still from the film along with a cute message for his co-star. The actor, who adores Alia as a friend, wrote, “Badri and vadehi are in Jaipur. Also from soty to badri I think @aliaabhatt weighs the same but has grown a lot as an actor,” adding that “She made me write this.”

Alia had admitted on Karan Johar’s chat show that she and Varun fight like siblings, which left the director shocked. The duo, who is famously called ‘Varia’ by their fans, has been entertaining them wherever they have been going.

More from the world of Entertainment:

After making headlines for performing at an art festival in Mumbai, their performance at the Mirchi Music Awards also kept the audience glued to their television screens. On the promotional front, Alia-Varun have pulled-up their socks. They are actively getting involved in Twitter chats, exchanging videos and now, are traveling across the country to spread love and colors through their film.

Watch | Varun Dhawan shares Alia Bhatt’s video from Badrinath Ki Dulhania promotions:

Recently, Alia and Varun gave each other a tough singing competition while promoting the song “Humsafar” on their social media accounts. Alia posted a video where she can be seen singing the song. “Sun mere #Humsafar!!!! Okay now it’s your turn @Varun_dvn to sing haha next two lines over to you 😎😎😎😎,”she wrote along the video.

Watch the videos here:

Sun mere #Humsafar!!!! Okay now it’s your turn @Varun_dvn to sing haha next two lines over to you 😎😎😎😎 pic.twitter.com/wejCG74Vhm — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) February 17, 2017

@aliaa08 here you go KI tera sassan chalti jidhar #humsafar now you go pic.twitter.com/0EFLRRUWoT — Varun Badri Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) February 17, 2017

Varun took the challenge as he too shared a clip on his Twitter handle. He wrote, “@aliaa08 here you go KI tera sassan chalti jidhar #humsafar now you go.” Well, that’s the kind of friendship we all want to have. Don’t we?

Also read | Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt paint The Kapil Sharma Show red

To witness the on-screen love between Varun and Alia, their fans need to wait till March 10, when the film releases.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd