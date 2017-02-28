EXCLUSIVE Alia Bhatt: I wanted to live in the mountains for I didn’t belong here

Badrinath Ki Dulhania is a sequel to 2014 film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Badrinath Ki Dulhania is a sequel to 2014 film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

The super talented Alia Bhatt is playing all her cards right. She is not just winning the hearts of her fans, but even sweeping away all major awards with each film of hers. After delivering a successful 2016, with films like Udta Punjab and Dear Zindagi, the 23 year old is ready with her next release, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, opposite current heartthrob Varun Dhawan.

Watch | Sidharth Malhotra Praises Alia Bhatt’s Chemistry With Varun Dhawan In ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’

Alia, who is the flavour of the season, has her hands full with projects from top banners and opposite the A-listers of Bollywood. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, the powerhouse performer got candid about playing Vaidehi in Badrinath Ki Dulhania, the directors on her wish-list and why she loves mountains.

Here are the excerpts from the exclusive interview.

Alia Bhatt plays the character of Veera in Highway who suffers from Stockholm Syndrome. Alia Bhatt plays the character of Veera in Highway who suffers from Stockholm Syndrome.

On wanting to live in the mountains after Highway

While talking about how much of her character she takes back home after every movie she does, Alia says, “It happened to me once, after that I made sure that it doesn’t. You know how we have hangover, this was like that. It was a personal hangover, not an alcohol hangover. I would have serious chats with my dad that I want to go and live in the mountains and how I don’t belong here. But then I realised that it was the Veera hangover.”

On how Mahesh Bhatt thinks Alia is a star

Alia is a star, and no one can question that. But for her, she wants to do things with full curiosity. She wants to feel like a newcomer with every movie, in order to give her best. But when we asked why papa Mahesh Bhatt doesn’t want to make a movie for her, she says, “It’s all a lie. Be patient, it will happen. I hope there will be a day when he (Mahesh Bhatt) makes a film for me. He jokingly says that he doesn’t want to work with me because I am a star. But he is lying!”

Alia Bhatt with father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. Alia Bhatt with father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.

On what Vaidehi taught her

“Vaidehi hails from Kota, so she talks to all very respectfully. She is from a small town, but she is very well educated and speaks her mind. I think I learnt a lot from this character, the way we city girls behave with our family is different, the way I sit with my parents is more friendly. But for her (Vaidehi) it is different, it is a huge deal to respect all while interacting with the loved ones.”

Also read | Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt were kids again, when Amitabh Bachchan shook a leg with them. Watch video

On how Badrinath Ki Dulhania restored faith in love for Alia

Every movie teaches something new to Alia. She says, “In Kapoor & Sons, I learned how it is so important to love your family and spend good time with them. Udta Punjab was a story of hope. Badrinath Ki Dulhania has brought back faith in love for me. In a world where there are so many divorces and break-ups, this is a simple and beautiful love story.”

A still from Badrinath Ki Dulhania, starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. A still from Badrinath Ki Dulhania, starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.

On her desire to work with Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari

Given the type of movies Alia has been doing, she is in the industry to prove a point, that she can act. “I want to do different roles, I should never hear anybody saying that I cannot do something. I want to work with Nitesh (Tiwari) sir. I loved Dangal. I have not done a biopic, neither have I done action. I also want to do sci-fi. So I want to do films in all these genres too!”

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd