Alia Bhatt video songs: Hindi songs of the beautiful actress from Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Dear Zindagi, Kapoor And Sons, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Student of The Year

The world of Bollywood would have been incomplete without Alia Bhatt. The actor has managed to shine in the industry thanks purely to her own potential. The actor who is in her 20s in real life is a 30-year-old in her head and performs like she has spent 50 years in the industry. Alia Bhatt was the youngest among her peer group of female actors when she had arrived in Bollywood. And then she quickly proved her mettle. With her natural charm and talent, she strikes as one of those natural born actors who have acting hardwired in their genes. Just like her performances, her songs have been chartbusters. Whether it is Kar Gayi Chull or Saturday Saturday, Tamma Tamma Again or Radha, her songs have youngsters dancing to their beats.

In Karan Johar’s film, Student of The Year, Alia Bhatt made her glamorous entrance in the world of Bollywood with the song ‘Gulabi Aankhen’.

Since then, we have seen her as a Tamilian in 2 States, a Bihari in Udta Punjab, and also an ambitious girl from UP in her latest venture Badrinath Ki Dulhania. She may not have won any National Awards yet, but she has won many hearts. During her short career, the actor has been loved, mocked and trolled; in fact, she had been trolled to such extent that Alia Bhatt memes became a thing on the internet. But that did not stop her from becoming an achiever. She was recently also listed by Forbes India as one of the under-30 achievers.

Take a look at some of the most grooving songs of Alia Bhatt

Watch: Badri Ki Dulhania (Title Track) starring: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt

Watch: Tamma Tamma Again, starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan

Watch: Love You Zindagi Club Mix – Dear Zindagi

Watch: Kar Gayi Chull – Kapoor & Sons | Sidharth Malhotra | Alia Bhatt

Watch: Saturday Saturday

Watch: The Disco Song

Watch: Radha

We hope to see more of her in Bollywood.

