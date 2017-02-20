Alia Bhatt wrote a beautiful note on her grandmother’s birthday, and our hearts are melting. Watch videos, pic

Alia Bhatt shared an adorable photo with her grandmother, wishing her on her birthday. Alia Bhatt shared an adorable photo with her grandmother, wishing her on her birthday.

Alia Bhatt has a fresh vibe of her own, She is a star all by herself and not just by her surname. This young star, who’s love for singing is no secret, has finally discovered her inspiration. She is none other that her beautiful grandmother. Today, on the occasion of her grandmother’s 88th birthday, Alia shared a photo on Instagram, posing with her. And as if the click was any less adorable, the message that it carried is melting our hearts.

Alia wrote, “My beautiful grandmother turns 88! She sang a song on her birthday whilst playing the mouth organ! Now I know where I get my musical inclinations from! Her life is so inspiring! She’s one of the most unique and special people I’ve had the privilege of knowing and loving! P.S – After taking this photograph she insisted that her hair didn’t look upto to mark! 🙄😄.”

Alia is one actor who is truly grounded and keeps her family at the top priority. Although she is all busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, alongside Varun Dhawan, she has made sure to steal some time out to wish her granny, on her special day.

Alia’s grandmother, Gertude Hoelzer, rang in her 88th birthday on Monday. Last year, when Alia turned 23 on March 15, she got the best surprise from her grandparents. Alia shared a video where we saw her grandmother playing a mouth-organ, and her grand dad matching the tune on violin. The wonderful wish also left Alia is tears towards the end of the video.

Alia shared the video with a caption, “My grandparents wish me happy birthday in the most beautiful way ❤️❤️ couldn’t hold back my tears… #belatedbirthdaycelebration @shaheenb @poojab1972.”

Alia’s elder sister Pooja Bhatt had also shared a video with a cute note, “Happy Birthday Alia!! A glorious rendition of Happy Birthday for @aliaabhatt by her dazzling grandparents! Naturally there was not a dry eye in the house.. Not that there ever is a shortage of waterworks at a Bhatt family do but this one was truly special!#Birthdays #family #grandparents #Bhatts #legacies #giftsthatkeepongiving #memories #waterworks.”

Alia Bhatt made her debut in the film industry under Karan Johar banner. And Badrinath Ki Dulhania is Alia’s third film with Varun Dhawan after Student of the Year (2012) and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014). It will hit the silver screen on March 10.

