Alia Bhatt confesses she is a Prabhas fan, calls Baahubali 2 a ‘rock-buster’

Baahubali: The Conclusion or Baahubali 2 is a film that is writing history. The film has already earned over Rs 1330 crore worldwide in 16 days since its release had earned the film’s Baahubali, Prabhas, fans across the world. Among them is Bollywood star Alia Bhatt. In a chat with her fans over social media, Alia praised filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali 2 and says she is keen to work with its lead actor Prabhas. All this happened during an “#AskAlia” session that the actor did with her fans on Twitter on May 14.

When a fan asked Alia, “#AskAlia say one word about baahubali 2,” her response was, “Need a new word for this giant. Rock-buster? Loved it.. it was epic.” SS Rajamouli film has collected Rs 1090 crore in India and Rs 240 crore in the overseas market. Trade trackers are sharing the latest updates of the film and the fans are going gaga.

During the same session, Alia said she considers Prabhas as her favorite south Indian actor. When he was asked whether she would like to work with Prabhas, Alia wrote, “For sure!”

Later Alia was also asked about the films she is looking forward to, and she replied,”This year? Jagga Jasoos, Dutt, Imtiaz’s film!!! Soo many yaaaaa.”

See a few tweets by Alia Bhatt on Baahubali 2, Prabhas and more here:

The 24-year-old currently has films like Dragon and Gully Boy in her kitty. She said she is “excited” about Dragon, which also features Ranbir Kapoor.

