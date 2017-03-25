Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra’s ‘hand in hand’ moment is fueling gossip mills again. See video

Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt did consider photographers’ request and stopped for a while to get clicked. Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt did consider photographers’ request and stopped for a while to get clicked.

Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra just created another paparazzi frenzy when the duo left an award show hand in hand. A video capturing the same has surfaced online. Alia and Sidharth were visibly looking nervous and happy at the same time. The stars did struggle to hide a certain amount of excitement. As photographers tussled with each other to capture the rumoured couple in a single frame, an almost blushing Alia said, ” We are leaving together only.” Sidharth and Alia did consider photographers’ request and stopped for a while to get clicked.

Watch Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra leaving an awards show together:

Thereafter, one sees Alia meeting her fans (who have been waiting for her outside) cordially and posing pictures with them. Alia and Sidharth who attended this awards nite together were seen seated together at the event too. Some pictures capturing the same have also flooded the internet. Both Alia and Sidharth might not have gone all out to hide their alleged relationship, but they have not made it public also. That leaves their fans anticipating for more. Their frequent appearances have been fuelling gossip mills for quite some time now.

The duo was also seen celebrating Holi together. Sidharth attended Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt’s birthday bash sometime back. The actor was also present at Badrinath ki Dulhania’s success party. However, despite these frequent appearances together, Alia has always maintained a dignified silence on her alleged relationship with Sidharth.

Even when Karan Johar prodded Alia on his show Koffee With Karan, whether she was dating Sidharth, the actor chose to stay silent and elude the question with a shy smile.

