Alia Bhatt is learning a lot from Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Brahmastra

It must be a dream come true for an actor to share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan. Alia Bhatt is currently living that dream. The Raazi actor is working alongside Big B in her upcoming film Brahmastra and from the social media posts of the actor, one can gauge that she is certainly very excited about the same.

Expressing her excitement, Alia recently posted on Twitter, “Working with AB has been supreme greatness! Today @SrBachchan packed up an hour before the actual pack up but he stayed back on set just to give ques! I can’t begin to explain the amount of things I am learning on set just by watching him!!!! 😎😎😎”

She followed it up with another tweet saying, “Yes yes I call him AB cause that’s the term of endearment we’ve all agreed to 🤗😋 Thank you for being so wonderful sir!!! Can’t wait to get back onto set with you, Ayan and Ranbir for some more Brahmastra madness! ✨✨😬😬@SrBachchan”

Amitabh Bachchan appreciated Alia’s compliments and replied, “Yo .. Alia , you are the best .. thank you for the generosity .. and .. err .. its ‘cues’ not ‘ques’ ..😀😀😀🤪🤪🤪😊😊😊🙏🙏 .. you are just tooooo cute !!”

Along with Alia and Amitabh Bachchan, Brahmastra also stars Sanju actor Ranbir Kapoor. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji. Alia and Bachchan earlier shared pictures from their prep sessions for the film. Alia and Ranbir have already shot for the first schedule of the film in Bulgaria. The film is said to be a fantasy film and this will be the first part of a trilogy. Brahmastra is being produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Amitabh Bachchan had earlier shared a few photos from the prep sessions of Brahmastra on his Instagram.

Alia had also shared this picture earlier.

Apart from Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt is also working on the Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt starrer Kalank. Ranbir Kapoor is currently getting ready for the release of the Rajkumar Hirani directorial Sanju.

