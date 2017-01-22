Ali Zafar reveals title of his first Pakistani film on Twitter

Ali Zafar shares a snippet of a note from director Ahsan Rahim for his Pakistani debut Teefa in Trouble. Ali Zafar shares a snippet of a note from director Ahsan Rahim for his Pakistani debut Teefa in Trouble.

Pakistani pop sensation Ali Zafar, who has worked in a number of Bollywood flicks, has finally revealed the title of his much awaited debut film in Pakistani cinema.

To express his excitement, the 36-year-old singer-actor took to Twitter and shared a video captioning “#Teefaintrouble #TINT”, in which the script reads ‘Teefa in Trouble’ and a note from the film’s director Ahsan Rahim asking him to start training.

After donning several hats –– that of a singer, actor and a producer in Bollywood, Ali is all set for his debut in cinema of Pakistan, reveals Dawn. The ‘Dear Zindagi’ star’s first Pakistani film is said to be an action-comedy, which will be produced by Lightingale productions.

“He fits the character like a hand in a glove. It’s always a pleasure working with Ali Zafar and he loves the script and we are on the same wavelength.” ‘Teefa in Trouble’ will also mark big-screen directorial debut of Ahsan Rahim, known for directing some of the most popular music videos. Director Ahsan Rahim has previously worked with the actor on various music video projects.

Ali Zafar also faced faced a lot of trouble in India at the time of heightened tension between India and Pakistan after terrorists killed 18 Army personnel at an Army camp in Uri, Kashmir. A threat came from Amey Khopkar of MNS Chitrapat Sena. “We give a 48 hour deadline to Pakistani actors and artists to leave India or MNS will push them out,” he said in a statement.