Ali Fazal to play lead in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s next directorial Milan Talkies

Tigmanshu Dhulia’s much talked about project Milan Talkies has been hitting headlines for speculations over its male lead, from names like Shahid Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana to Aditya Roy Kapur doing the rounds. Now we hear Bollywood’s latest export to Hollywood, Ali Fazal will portray the protagonist in the film.

Reports claim that Ali has read the script and given a thumbs up to it and will commence shooting for the film in March. Sources closer to the actor said, “He has given his dates and Tigmanshu is currently on the lookout for the leading lady. It is set in North India and Ali will start shooting in the second week of March after he returns from the Academy Awards ceremony to be held on March 4.”

Ali Fazal’s latest Hollywood outing alongside Judi Dench, Victoria and Abdul has bagged two big nominations at the 90th Academy Awards. The actor will soon start shooting for another Hollywood project after attending the Oscars in March. Meanwhile, he has recently wrapped up the shooting for Prakash Raj’s Tadka with Nana Patekar, Taapsee Pannu and Shriya Saran, and soon will be starting his reading sessions and prep for Milan Talkies. He will also be seen in the sequel of Happy Bhaag Jayegi opposite Diana Penty.

Ali Fazal, who made his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan’s blockbuster 3 Idiots has marked his place not only in the Hindi film industry but also in Hollywood with his small but pivotal roles in movies like The Other End of the Line and Fast and Furious.

