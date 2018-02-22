Neither Ali Fazal nor Richa Chadha will attend Oscars 2018

Ali Fazal’s Victoria & Abdul, featuring Hollywood star Judi Dench in a key role, has been nominated in two Oscar categories — Best Costume Design and Make-up and Hairstyling. Ali Fazal’s Victoria & Abdul, featuring Hollywood star Judi Dench in a key role, has been nominated in two Oscar categories — Best Costume Design and Make-up and Hairstyling.

Many reports on Thursday morning suggested that Victoria & Abdul actor Ali Fazal will attend Oscars 2018. A few reports even speculated that girlfriend Richa Chadha will accompany Ali for the 90th Academy Awards ceremony. However, the actor has refuted the reports.

Ali Fazal tweeted, “Sorry am seeing all these news items. Just wanna clarify.” The actor added, “I am very excited about my film being up there and team at the Oscars. Gunning for them.” Ali further wrote in his tweet, “But am here in LA filming something else. So would ask people not to pay heed to the news.”

Earlier the actor had posted, "Congratulations to @theacademy Award nominees for Costume Design:

“Beauty and the Beast,” Jacqueline Durran

“Darkest Hour,” Jacqueline Durran

“Phantom Thread,” Mark Bridges

“The Shape of Water,” Luis Sequeira

“Victoria and Abdul,” Consolata Boyle and may i also mention we have bagged the nomination for Best hair and make up at the 90th oscars this year. I AM SO PROUD TO BE PART OF THIS WONDERFUL TEAM OF TALENTS, specially because i know how many hours and days and months went into prepping for these looks. Sitting through endless fitting sessions and styling sessions with consolata boyle and daniel phillips resp.”

See Ali Fazal’s posts here:

Sorry am seeing all these news items . Just wanna clarify. I am very excited about my film being up there and team at the oscars . Gunning for them. But am here in LA filming something else. So would ask people not to pay heed to the news . — Ali Fazal M (@alifazal9) February 22, 2018

Helmed by Stephen Frears, Victoria & Abdul is based on a novel by Shrabani Basu. It revolves around the relationship shared by Queen Victoria and Abdul, who was a munshi in her government. It also shows how he became one of the most powerful figures in the court. The role of the queen is played by Dench, and Abdul is essayed by Ali.

The Oscar awards ceremony will be held on March 4.

