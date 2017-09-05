Is Ali Fazal dating his Fukrey Returns co-star Richa Chadha?

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal appeared together in 2013 hit film Fukrey. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal appeared together in 2013 hit film Fukrey.

Amid the various rumoured love stories we keep hearing every now and then, here is one couple who have reportedly been together for a year and continues to grow strong. Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are the latest it couple in tinseltown, who are rumoured to be dating, just that they’ve kept it under wraps till now.

Richa and Ali appeared together in 2013 hit film Fukrey. But that only lead the two to becoming good friends. A source close to the couple reveals that it was only last year that their common interests ended up in a closer bonding. “Richa and Ali have been friends for four years now and also have a common social circle. Their friendship turned into love about a year ago. The transition happened gradually as they are like-minded people who share similar interests, be it films or their love for theatre,” the source said.

The two actors caught attention when Richa Chadha was found by Ali Fazal’s side during the world premiere of Ali’s latest film Victoria and Abdul at Venice Film Festival. As per reports, Richa wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming television show and other commitments and landed at the venue. Looking absolutely at ease in each other’s company, the alleged couple walked down the red carpet making their relationship apparently public.

Richa shared a selfie with Ali from the event and captioned it as, “Couldn’t be more proud ❤️!!! @alifazal9 ! You held your own. Magnificent in the film and in a magnificent film !✨😍” Ali, on his part has also been promoting Richa’s upcoming film Jia Aur Jia.

Sometime back, Richa during an interview with HT had said, “If you meet the right person, and fall in love, you can’t deny it. If someone is perfect for me, I’ll be with him no matter where he is from… I was so busy with work, but now that I’m going on a break, I’ll finally have some time to concentrate on my love life.”

We hope these two remain in love and let their bonding reflect in Fukrey Returns too.

