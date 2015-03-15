Ali Fazal may miss ‘Fast and Furious 7’ promotions

By: Indo-Asian News Service | New Delhi | Published: March 15, 2015 5:00 pm
Actor Ali Fazal might miss the promotional events of his forthcoming Hollywood film “Fast and Furious 7” due to his prior commitment with Soni Razdan’s directorial “Love Affair”.
Related Article
- Ali Fazal to play lead in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s next directorial Milan Talkies
- Ali Fazal to star in Spaghetti Western film
- I have three scenes in ‘Fast and Furious 7’: Ali Fazal
- Ali Fazal replaces Arjun Rampal in Soni Razdan’s ‘Love Affair’
- Ali Fazal to fly to Abu Dhabi to join ‘Fast & Furious 7’ gang
- ‘Fukrey’ actor Ali Fazal in ‘Fast And Furious 7’
“There were few things lined up for ‘Fast and Furious 7’. I hope I still somehow manage to make it to them especially the premiere. We had to alter plans as my dates are committed to ‘Love Affair’,” Ali said in a statement.
Ali has three scenes in the film, which also stars Hollywood actor Vin Diesel.
“Fast and Furious 7” will hit Indian screens in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on April 2.
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App