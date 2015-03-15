Ali Fazal may miss ‘Fast and Furious 7’ promotions

Actor Ali Fazal might miss the promotional events of his forthcoming Hollywood film “Fast and Furious 7” due to his prior commitment with Soni Razdan’s directorial “Love Affair”.

“There were few things lined up for ‘Fast and Furious 7’. I hope I still somehow manage to make it to them especially the premiere. We had to alter plans as my dates are committed to ‘Love Affair’,” Ali said in a statement.

Ali has three scenes in the film, which also stars Hollywood actor Vin Diesel.

“Fast and Furious 7” will hit Indian screens in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on April 2.

