Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha confirm relationship with cute photo

Ali Fazal has very beautifully made an official announcement of his love for Richa Chadha. Ali Fazal has very beautifully made an official announcement of his love for Richa Chadha.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are in a relationship? Well, if you too are seeking an answer on the same, the actors themselves have given us one. Ali Fazal has very beautifully made an official announcement of his love for Richa and the actor too has confirmed the same by re-posting the click with smilies.

Richa Chadha had recently accompanied her Fukrey co-star Ali Fazal to the premiere of Victoria & Abdul at the 74th Venice International Film Festival. The duo set tongues wagging and reports of a relationship emerged. Richa had then said that they never felt the need to make their relationship public as they are just two humble actors and not the Obamas. But now that Ali Fazal has shared a selfie with his love Richa and wrote, “One of my favourite pictures. Hai Toh Hai,” all his fans must be celebrating this announcement.

See the photo which confirmed that Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are indeed dating:

See some more photos of Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha together:

Here is what Richa Chadha said recently, “People are writing shit on my social media accounts like love jihad and all that non-sense, so I find it really humorous. We are not Barack Obama (former US President) or Michelle Obama to make our relationship public. We are just two humble actors. So, I don’t think anyone cares about it. But the fact that I took a trip to Venice to be with him… I think that says something.” Earlier, Ali too told a leading daily that it’s their friendship which grew over time.

With this cute picture of the two, we just cannot wait to see the magic they will create with their next film Fukrey 2, which is releasing on December 8.

