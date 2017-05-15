Ali Abbas Zafar praises Inception fame Tom Struthers for coordinating stunts in Tiger Zinda Hai

Hollywood action director Tom Struthers and his team is coordinating stunts for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger Zinda Hai. Hollywood action director Tom Struthers and his team is coordinating stunts for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger Zinda Hai.

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar has appreciated Hollywood action director Tom Struthers and his team for coordinating stunts for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger Zinda Hai.

Struthers has worked as a stunt coordinator in popular Hollywood films like Batman Begins, Inception, The Dark Knight, Terminator Salvation and Lara Croft: Tomb Raider.

“End of first big action schedule of Tiger Zinda Hai in Abu Dhabi, great work by Tom Struthers and team. It’s heating up slowly,” Zafar posted on Twitter on Monday.

“I am very happy that the second journey of ‘Tiger’ has started. It is good to see Salman and Katrina together. And Ali Abbas Zafar has chosen some beautiful locations to continue with what we had done. It will be as exciting if not more (than the first part),” Kabir khan says, who had directed the first installment of the movie, Ek tha Tiger

The Yash Raj Films (YRF) project is a sequel to the blockbuster film Ek Tha Tiger. The film’s team is shooting here on a 65-day schedule.

The movie will see ex-lovers Salmaan Khan and Katrina Kaif together after the the movie Ek Tha Tiger, and fans can’t wait too see the duo together after such a long time.

Salman and Katrina have previously worked together in films like Ek Tha Tiger, Yuvvraj, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? and Partner.

Salmaan Khan had geared up everyone in the world who are highly awaiting his movie Tubelight has a strong backstory and takes place with 1962 Sino-India War as its backdrop. The film, which is a historical war drama, also stars Chinese actress Zhu Zhu in the lead role.

Tubelight will release on Eid 2017.

