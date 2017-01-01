Ali Abbas Zafar debuts on Facebook

Director Ali Abbas Zafar, who had a blockbuster year at the box office in 2016 with Sultan, stepped into the Facebook world on New Year’s Day. Director Ali Abbas Zafar, who had a blockbuster year at the box office in 2016 with Sultan, stepped into the Facebook world on New Year’s Day.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar, who had a blockbuster year at the box office in 2016 with Sultan, stepped into the Facebook world on New Year’s Day. The director started his New Year by setting up his page on social networking site Facebook. “Day 1 of the year, lots of things to do starting with the official Facebook page @Aliabbaszafarofficial… Please follow for all the updates,” Zafar tweeted.

Zafar is in Paris for work, but he will also be taking some time out to explore the city. For Zafar, 2016 was great thanks to “Sultan”, which has actors Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma in lead roles. Salman played a wrestling champion from Haryana whose successful career wreaks havoc in his personal life. The plot revolves around how he reinvents his wrestler streak in mixed martial arts.

Meanwhile, Ali says he was genuinely touched by the efforts Salman put in his performance in Sultan. “I think it’s a great combination. I really think he pushed himself very hard in Sultan. Whether it was his training, physical transformation, the Haryanvi language he got. All those things kind of make you feel special that there is an actor giving 100 percent to you.”

1 day of the year, lots of things to do starting with the official face book page @Aliabbaszafarofficial 😜. Plz follow for all the updates. — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) January 1, 2017

The director will again team up with the 50-year-old Dabangg star in Tiger Zinda Hai and Ali says the duo don’t have any ego problems between them. “He (Salman) is very open to ideas. My relationship with him is more like a younger brother. He has so much of experience. We don’t have any director-actor ego running between us. He can very openly say what he feels, I can tell him what I feel.”