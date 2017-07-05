MOM actor Akshaye Khanna: Would love to be part of Dil Chahta Hai sequel

Akshaye Khanna was in Delhi to promote his upcoming film, MOM, also starring Sridevi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Akshaye Khanna was in Delhi to promote his upcoming film, MOM, also starring Sridevi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

If we recall Akshaye Khanna’s filmography, the first thing that pops up in our mind is Dil Chahta Hai, also starring Saif Ali Khan and Aamir Khan in the lead roles. It’s been 16 years to the film but it’s still fresh in our memories. However, Akshaye’s absence from the silver screen had left fans worrying whether the actor has quit films and they would never see his effortless acting skills on screen anymore. But thanks to the 2016 film Dishoom starring Varun Dhawan and John Abraham, Akshaye returned in a negative character and enthralled his fans like always.

In a response to indianexpress.com, the actor spoke about how he would love to be a part of his cult classic, Dil Chahta Hai. The actor said, “Definitely, I would love to be a part of its sequel.” Well, there was a buzz in between about the film being remade but Farhan Akhtar during an interview said that they have not yet zeroed down on any script. But as a fan, we definitely would love to relive the on-screen magic of friendship portrayed in the film yet again.

Later when we questioned Akshaye why it took him so long to take the decision of coming back on screen, the actor said, “I took the break because I had a personal reason, don’t want to do it again.”

The Taal actor revealed that he fears irrelevance and perhaps that’s the reason why he would try and make as many public appearances as possible and be interactive with his audiences, “I have to be open and interactive with people because I might just become irrelevant.” He, infact revealed that this year he might just make his social media debut.

But if you look at his recent choices of films, Akshaye choose to be an anti-hero than being a hero himself, “I had taken such a long break that I wanted to start off with small good roles as I don’t believe in compromising on quality. It’s to test myself,” said the actor in response to indianexpress.com.

He continued, “I don’t want to take up leading or big roles. Even in this film, we (Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye) have extended cameo. Both the characters, the kind of impact it would have on the audience, that’s something I don’t want to compromise on.”

Further in the same conversation he spoke about how his father Vinod Khanna had never interfered or influenced his career choices, “No, I just take them on my name.

He has never taken decision for me but all the decisions have been mine. I react to material instinctively. Of course, other things like team, producer, director is required but script is something that should make me say yes.”

During the press conference, the actor was called a ‘well brought up child’ by Sridevi who happened to have shared the screen space with Akshaye’s late father Vinod Khanna, in her hit film Chandni. And we wouldn’t agree any less with her, especially after listening to the conversation he had with the media members.

