Akshaye Khanna: Mom is a milestone in my career as I am working with Sridevi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Akshaye Khanna has given some of the finest performances in Hindi movies. His work in films like Dil Chahta Hai and Hulchul come readily to one’s mind. The actor will soon be seen in Boney Kapoor’s film Mom co-starring Sridevi. A thrilled Akshaye said that the film is a milestone in his career as he will get to work with actors like Sridevi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

“It’s a milestone in my career to be able to work with Sridevi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the finest actors we have today. It is a gem of a script and it was an honour to shoot with a gem of a cast and crew,” Akshaye said in a statement. Boney also agrees with Akshaye and says that the Mom is actor’s finest performance. “He is playing an important role and has done complete justice to it. It’s going to be his career’s finest performance. ‘Mom’ is Akshaye’s real comeback,” Boney said.

Meanwhile, Boney remembered Mr. India film that completed 40 years yesterday. “I’m so happy and proud that people remember Mr India fondly even today. With ‘Mr India’, we were never dependent on the stardom of the actors, just on the magic of the film. All our fight sequences, stunts and the destruction, it was real-time direction and special effects; it was not done during post-production. I remember being one of the youngest members behind the camera and today with my upcoming film ‘Mom’, I am the eldest member,” Boney said in a statement.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, Mom will hit theatres on July 7.

