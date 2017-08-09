Akshay Oberoi wasn’t finalised for role in Aishwarya Rai Bachachan-starrer Fanney Khan

Akshay Oberoi will be soon seen in Akshat Verma’s Kaalakaandi and not wasn’t finalized for the role in Aishwarya Rai Bachachan-starrer Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra film Fanney Khan. Akshay Oberoi will be soon seen in Akshat Verma’s Kaalakaandi and not wasn’t finalized for the role in Aishwarya Rai Bachachan-starrer Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra film Fanney Khan.

Actor Akshay Oberoi isn’t the most memorable actor of recent times, but his short roles in Piku and Fitoor are enough to jog the memory. Akshay Oberoi began his career with theatre, followed by two feature film- Isi Life Mein and Pizza. The films may have tanked but Oberoi’s performance found some takers. He will now be seen in the lead role in Shanker Raman’s upcoming debut, Gurgaon, a crime thriller, which released on August 4.

Gurgaon is a bleak beacon on the shockingly unequal lives which inhabit the glitzy grimy township. The haves are typified by big land-owners who were at one-time land-grabbers.

Akshay says it would have been an honour to work with actress Aishwarya Rai Bachachan and filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra in Fanney Khan, but unfortunately he wasn’t finalized for the role.

Contrary to reports that suggested that he has declined a film with Aishwarya, who once dated Akshay’s cousin and actor Vivek Anand Oberoi, the Gurgaon actor said in a statement: “Who in their right mind would ever decline a Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra – Aishwarya Rai Bachachan film? It would have been my honour to work with Aishwarya and Rakeysh Sir.

“Yes, I had auditioned for the film and even got shortlisted but unfortunately I wasn’t the one who was finalized for the role and these things happen. I would have loved to be the one to receive that final call from the producers but may be next time,” added Akshay. The film also stars Anil Kapoor.

Akshay will be soon seen in Akshat Verma’s Kaalakaandi, where he will play actor-producer saif ali khan’s character’s brother.

