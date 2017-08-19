Akshay Oberoi: I’m a huge fan of the horror genre

Akshay Oberoi says he is a huge fan of the horror genre Akshay Oberoi says he is a huge fan of the horror genre

Actor Akshay Oberoi says he is a huge fan of the horror genre, and is always looking out for a nice horror movie. At the moment, the actor is excited about Annabelle: Creation — a film about a doll possessed by a demon, and was pictured posing with a similar doll.

“I am huge fan of the horror genre. In fact, I had a great time shooting for my horror film Pizza. I love to get scared and always look forward to a good horror film release. The Exorcist, The Conjuring, Paranormal Activity are a few of my favourite horror franchises,” Akshay said in a statement.

Annabelle and its follow-up Annabelle: Creation revolve around a doll possessed by a demonic spirit. The doll was first introduced in the 2013 hit The Conjuring. All these movies (including The Conjuring) are now part of what is called The Conjuring series or The Conjuring Universe akin to Marvel Cinematic Universe. TV actor Nakuul Mehta also posed with the doll in between shots while shooting for his show.

Talking about his experience with horror films, Nakuul said, “I haven’t seen a lot of horror films… I remember watching the famous Ramsay movies when Doordarshan was all we had, and the only other legit horror I saw after those days was The Conjuring series and Delete.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App