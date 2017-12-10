Akshay Kumar wraps up Gold with a somersault. Watch video

Gold: Akshay Kumar’s this film will mark Mouni Roy’s debut. Gold: Akshay Kumar’s this film will mark Mouni Roy’s debut.

Akshay Kumar’s another much awaited project Gold has finally wrapped up. The actor, who has been shooting for the project since a couple of months now, shared his happiness of the journey coming to an end by posting a video on Instagram. In the video, we see him doing somersault.

Dressed in a tradition dhoti, Akshay presents the story of celebrated hockey player Balbir Singh, who led India to victory in three consecutive Olympics in 1948, 1952 and 1956. With the video, Akshay wrote, “good beginning makes a good ending…true story 🙃 It’s a wrap for GOLD, an incredible journey with a great team. See you at the movies 😉 #ItsAWrap #Gold”

Directed by Reema Kagti, the film is about India’s first Olympic medal win as a free nation in the year 1948 at the 14th Olympic Games in London. It will release on Independence Day 2018. The project is bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

Akshay earlier revealed the poster of the film with a caption that read, “Through every passing year, I understood life a bit better. Through every film of mine, I learned something new. They say every cloud has a silver lining, but the way I got love from my well wishers, my dreams met their destination and my clouds got a lining of Gold. As my age #TurnsGold, here’s presenting the poster of Gold, a film extremely close to my heart.”

The film also marks the debut of television’s popular face Mouni Roy.

Before Gold, Akshay would entertain the audience with his performances in PadMan, which heads to theaters on January 26 and Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 that releases in April, 2018.

