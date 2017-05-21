Akshay Kumar, wife Twinkle Khanna are having a double date with friends and giving us goals. See photo

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are apparently cooking up stories. We wonder about whom… Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are apparently cooking up stories. We wonder about whom…

Akshay Kumar and wife Twinkle Khanna are out on what looks like a lunch date with friends Gayatri Joshi and Vikas Oberoi and they seem to be having a good time together. The two couples look like they are laughing at something that Akshay has to say or do. Twinkle looks like this giggly teenage girl on a double date, it is quite adorable. Akshay on the other hand looks like he is imitating someone, or is singing his heart out. Whichever it is, we would like to know more.

Twinkle Khanna shared the picture on her official Instagram account, and wrote, “Learning to cook up stories and some pasta as well #sundayshenanigans @flavour_diaries.”

While Twinkle Khanna’s latest blog about Kattappa has left us in splits, especially the part of chopping the male parts, Akshay Kumar is busy working on his upcoming film Padman directed by R.Balki. The film also stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte, and the film itself is produced by Twinkle Khanna. This is the first film that Twinkle would be producing. Also, the actor is looking forward to his film Toiler: Ek Prem Katha alongside Bhumi Pednekar. While the former deals with sanitary conditions for women during their menstruation, the latter is about sanitation as a whole.

Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Gayatri Joshi and Vikas Oberoi hang out regularly and had also gone on a vacation recently. The four apparently share a great rapport, which seems to be true enough from the pictures that we have seen so far. ​

