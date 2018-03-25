When Akshay Kumar turned rickshaw-driver for wife Twinkle Khanna

Bollywood’s power couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna know how to do a Sunday right. Known to be early risers across the industry, the two made the most of their perfect Sunday morning when they got up at 4 AM and completed a bunch of chores till 9 AM. But the highlight of the day was definitely Akshay turning into a “cute rickshaw driver” for Twinkle.
Twinkle shared a hazy picture of their special rickshaw ride on Instagram and wrote, “My perfect Sunday though it may seem insane to some! Woke up at 4 a.m. and got in a solid two and a half hours of undisturbed writing time, a brisk walk with my dog and some goofing around with my rather cute rickshaw driver. All before 9 am. #TheEarlyBird #TryIt.”
Earlier last week, Akshay and Twinkle along with their children, Aarav and Nitara, went on a ‘spring break’ to an undisclosed location. And the highlight of their trip was definitely their rendezvous with their surprise visitors — a peahen and her two peachicks.
During her time there, Twinkle put a tweet which seemed to be a dig at what Judge Mahesh Chandra Sharma said last year about peacocks being “celibate and the peahens getting pregnant after swallowing the tears of the peacock.” She wrote, “Surprise visitors-A peahen and her two peachicks! Forgot to ask them if our judge Sharma was right when he claimed that peacocks reproduce through their tears! #Jeez #springbreak.”
Look who else is in a leisurely holiday mood…the peahen and her peachicks join the Mrs. for a stroll 🙃 #SpringBreak pic.twitter.com/VK1kUMR1Wy
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 20, 2018
Surprise visitors-A peahen and her two peachicks! Forgot to ask them if our judge Sharma was right when he claimed that peacocks reproduce through their tears! #Jeez #springbreak pic.twitter.com/Tr5W4UY6hz
— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 19, 2018
Even Akshay Kumar shared a picture from the location on the micro-blogging site and wrote, “Look who else is in a leisurely holiday mood…the peahen and her peachicks join the Mrs. for a stroll 🙃 #SpringBreak.”
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App