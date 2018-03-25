Presents Latest News

When Akshay Kumar turned rickshaw-driver for wife Twinkle Khanna

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna made the most of their perfect Sunday morning when they got up at 4 AM and completed a bunch of chores till 9 AM. But the highlight of the day was definitely Akshay turning into a "cute rickshaw driver" for Twinkle.

Written by Shivangi Jalan | New Delhi | Published: March 25, 2018 5:13 pm
twinkle khanna akshay kumar instagram photo Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are having the perfect Sunday!
Related News

Bollywood’s power couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna know how to do a Sunday right. Known to be early risers across the industry, the two made the most of their perfect Sunday morning when they got up at 4 AM and completed a bunch of chores till 9 AM. But the highlight of the day was definitely Akshay turning into a “cute rickshaw driver” for Twinkle.

Twinkle shared a hazy picture of their special rickshaw ride on Instagram and wrote, “My perfect Sunday though it may seem insane to some! Woke up at 4 a.m. and got in a solid two and a half hours of undisturbed writing time, a brisk walk with my dog and some goofing around with my rather cute rickshaw driver. All before 9 am. #TheEarlyBird #TryIt.”

Earlier last week, Akshay and Twinkle along with their children, Aarav and Nitara, went on a ‘spring break’ to an undisclosed location. And the highlight of their trip was definitely their rendezvous with their surprise visitors — a peahen and her two peachicks.

During her time there, Twinkle put a tweet which seemed to be a dig at what Judge Mahesh Chandra Sharma said last year about peacocks being “celibate and the peahens getting pregnant after swallowing the tears of the peacock.” She wrote, “Surprise visitors-A peahen and her two peachicks! Forgot to ask them if our judge Sharma was right when he claimed that peacocks reproduce through their tears! #Jeez #springbreak.”

Even Akshay Kumar shared a picture from the location on the micro-blogging site and wrote, “Look who else is in a leisurely holiday mood…the peahen and her peachicks join the Mrs. for a stroll 🙃 #SpringBreak.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Adda
Mar 25: Latest News