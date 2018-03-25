When Akshay Kumar turned rickshaw-driver for wife Twinkle Khanna

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are having the perfect Sunday! Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are having the perfect Sunday!

Bollywood’s power couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna know how to do a Sunday right. Known to be early risers across the industry, the two made the most of their perfect Sunday morning when they got up at 4 AM and completed a bunch of chores till 9 AM. But the highlight of the day was definitely Akshay turning into a “cute rickshaw driver” for Twinkle.

Twinkle shared a hazy picture of their special rickshaw ride on Instagram and wrote, “My perfect Sunday though it may seem insane to some! Woke up at 4 a.m. and got in a solid two and a half hours of undisturbed writing time, a brisk walk with my dog and some goofing around with my rather cute rickshaw driver. All before 9 am. #TheEarlyBird #TryIt.”

Earlier last week, Akshay and Twinkle along with their children, Aarav and Nitara, went on a ‘spring break’ to an undisclosed location. And the highlight of their trip was definitely their rendezvous with their surprise visitors — a peahen and her two peachicks.

During her time there, Twinkle put a tweet which seemed to be a dig at what Judge Mahesh Chandra Sharma said last year about peacocks being “celibate and the peahens getting pregnant after swallowing the tears of the peacock.” She wrote, “Surprise visitors-A peahen and her two peachicks! Forgot to ask them if our judge Sharma was right when he claimed that peacocks reproduce through their tears! #Jeez #springbreak.”

Look who else is in a leisurely holiday mood…the peahen and her peachicks join the Mrs. for a stroll 🙃 #SpringBreak pic.twitter.com/VK1kUMR1Wy — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 20, 2018

Surprise visitors-A peahen and her two peachicks! Forgot to ask them if our judge Sharma was right when he claimed that peacocks reproduce through their tears! #Jeez #springbreak pic.twitter.com/Tr5W4UY6hz — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 19, 2018

Even Akshay Kumar shared a picture from the location on the micro-blogging site and wrote, “Look who else is in a leisurely holiday mood…the peahen and her peachicks join the Mrs. for a stroll 🙃 #SpringBreak.”

