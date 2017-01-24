Latest News

Akshay Kumar watched Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil. Here is his review

Hrithik Roshan hosted a special screening of his upcoming release Kaabil on Monday evening.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 24, 2017 1:21 pm
hrithik roshan, kaabil celeb review, twinkle khanna kaabil, twinkle khanna hrithik roshan, twinkle khanna praise kaabil, akshay kumar kaabil, akshay kumar hrithik roshan, akshay hrithik neighbours, kaabil screening, kaabil celebs screening, jawed akhtar kaabil screening, sonam kapoor kaabil screening, aftab shivdasani kaabil screening, aftab praise kaabil, kaabil review, hrithik roshan kaabil, kaabil release date, bollywood movies, bollywood news, bollywood updates, entertainment news, indian express, indian express news Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna reached hand in hand at Kaabil screening hosted by Hrithik Roshan.

Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan went head-to-head at the box office earlier this year with Rustom and Mohenjo Daro but their friendship stayed intact. Now that Hrithik is ready with the second release of this year, Akshay Kumar and wife Twinkle Khanna were among the select few who got to watch the film before it releases on Wednesday, January 25. So, what was Akshay’s review of this revenge drama?

Taking to social media after watching the Sanjay Gupta directorial, Akshay wrote, “Just watched #Kaabil, @iHrithik’s sincere effort is commendable, he’s evidently given it his all. A sensitive film with a captivating storyline.” Not just him, Twinkle ‘Mrs Funnybones’ Khanna also had excellent things to say about the film and its lead actor, “Just saw Kaabil and @iHrithik is absolutely wonderful in this engrossing movie but then isn’t he always :).”

Bollywood celebs got to watch the revenge drama that has Hrithik playing a visually-impaired character a few days before release and they only have good things to say about the film. Earlier, veteran actors such as Shabana Azmi, Rishi Kapoor and Prem Chopra tagged Kaabil as Hrithik Roshan’s finest work till date.

The others who attended the screening of the movie were Aftab Shivdasani, R. Madhavan, Neha Sharma, Rajkumar Hirani, Javed Akhtar and Sonam Kapoor. Here is what other people from the tinsel town are saying about Rakesh Roshan production Kaabil.

Bollywood celebs attend Hrithik Roshan-Yami Gautam starrer Kaabil screening. See pics

Hrithik Roshan’s film will have a box office clash with Shah Rukh Khan, Mahira Khan-starrer Raees. Both Raees and Kaabil started their pre-bookings almost a week before the release of the film.

