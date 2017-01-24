Akshay Kumar watched Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil. Here is his review

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna reached hand in hand at Kaabil screening hosted by Hrithik Roshan. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna reached hand in hand at Kaabil screening hosted by Hrithik Roshan.

Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan went head-to-head at the box office earlier this year with Rustom and Mohenjo Daro but their friendship stayed intact. Now that Hrithik is ready with the second release of this year, Akshay Kumar and wife Twinkle Khanna were among the select few who got to watch the film before it releases on Wednesday, January 25. So, what was Akshay’s review of this revenge drama?

Taking to social media after watching the Sanjay Gupta directorial, Akshay wrote, “Just watched #Kaabil, @iHrithik’s sincere effort is commendable, he’s evidently given it his all. A sensitive film with a captivating storyline.” Not just him, Twinkle ‘Mrs Funnybones’ Khanna also had excellent things to say about the film and its lead actor, “Just saw Kaabil and @iHrithik is absolutely wonderful in this engrossing movie but then isn’t he always :).”

Just watched #Kaabil, @iHrithik‘s sincere effort is commendable,he’s evidently given it his all. A sensitive film with captivating storyline — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 23, 2017

Just saw Kaabil and @iHrithik is absolutely wonderful in this engrossing movie but then isn’t he always :) #Kaabil — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) January 23, 2017

Bollywood celebs got to watch the revenge drama that has Hrithik playing a visually-impaired character a few days before release and they only have good things to say about the film. Earlier, veteran actors such as Shabana Azmi, Rishi Kapoor and Prem Chopra tagged Kaabil as Hrithik Roshan’s finest work till date.

The others who attended the screening of the movie were Aftab Shivdasani, R. Madhavan, Neha Sharma, Rajkumar Hirani, Javed Akhtar and Sonam Kapoor. Here is what other people from the tinsel town are saying about Rakesh Roshan production Kaabil.

Super proud to be a part of #Kaabil. Experience the love, the pain and @iHrithik in his performance of a lifetime. He’s brilliant & clever🙏🏻 — Urvashi Rautela 🇮🇳 (@URautelaForever) January 23, 2017

Hrithik Roshan’s film will have a box office clash with Shah Rukh Khan, Mahira Khan-starrer Raees. Both Raees and Kaabil started their pre-bookings almost a week before the release of the film.

