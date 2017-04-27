Akshay Kumar warns fans against fraudulent Bharat Ke Veer apps and sites

Akshay Kumar wrote on Twitter that he is sad about the news of fraud websites with Bharat Ke Veer name. Akshay Kumar wrote on Twitter that he is sad about the news of fraud websites with Bharat Ke Veer name.

Akshay Kumar says he is feeling sad at seeing fraudulent sites and apps based on an initiative that he is supporting. Akshay, who is supporting the initiative where people can contribute money which goes to the families of martyrs, took to Twitter and wrote,”Sad to know and share lots of fraudulent apps/sites are doing the rounds, the only initiative I am associated with is bharatkeveer.gov.in.”

The actor, who has been actively participating in helping the martyrs families and Indian Army in every way possible, launched the app to give a better life to the families of the army men, who die so that Indians can stay safe. Through this app, Akshay wants to encourage people to make donations on the app, which will be credited to the account of “next of kin” of the paramilitary soldier.

On the acting front, the National Film Award-winner is currently busy shooting for PadMan. Produced by Akshay’s wife Twinkle Khanna, PadMan also stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte. This will be the second time that Akshay and Sonam will be seen sharing screen space. The two have previously worked in the 2011 film Thank You, which was directed by Anees Bazmee.

PadMan is the biopic on Arunachalam Muruganantham. The film would focus on his journey of finding a way to make cheap, affordable sanitary napkins for women in his village. Akshay would also appear in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which would release in August this year.

