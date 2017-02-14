Akshay Kumar to Varun Dhawan: You will never guess who their Valentine was, see pics

Akshay Kumar shares a special message through daughter Nitara. Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan promotes Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Akshay Kumar shares a special message through daughter Nitara. Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan promotes Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Akshay Kumar knows the right way of turning a festival into a Jolly good event. The actor celebrated his Valentine’s Day not only with his wife but also some children. His day was filled with stories and a lot of ice-creams and that’s how the actor has summed up his day for us.

Akshay, who is riding high on the success of his recent release Jolly LLB 2, took to Twitter to share the picture along with which he wrote, “Story reading followed by some ice-cream eating! Fun afternoon with these little ones Love actually is all around.” The on-screen couple of Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, also spent time with kids who performed on Badrinath’s songs.

The actor also shared an adorable video of daughter Nitara along with which he wrote, “This Valentine’s Day don’t let a guy take u for granted.Learn martial arts, u never know when it comes handy & starting early always helps.”

Story reading followed by some ice-cream eating! Fun afternoon with these little ones 😁Love actually is all around #HappyValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/o40ehU4AKZ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 14, 2017

This Valentine’s Day don’t let a guy take u for granted.Learn martial arts, u never know when it comes handy & starting early always helps 😜 pic.twitter.com/kcDWkAjoSk — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 14, 2017

The actor wrote, “Had a great time celebrating Valentine’s Day with these lil ones. Dancing on badris songs watching them perform. I got more from this experience then they did. Spread the love.” Alia, who is rumoured to be dating Sidharth Malhotra, shared a Boomerang video with her fans and wrote, “Love can make you swing, sway and fly!” Recently, the two were spotted singing and dancing on their upcoming film’s song at Kala Ghoda Arts Festival.

Expressing his love towards his fans, Sushant Singh Rajput posted a picture of himself. Earlier, the actor posted a picture with kids and wrote, “When we develop the way of looking at the beauty of ordinary things, we would realise how extraordinary everything is.”

Urvashi Rautela too spent the day with children. She shared a picture on Instagram and wrote, “Just because a child’s parents are poor or uneducated is no reason to deprive the child of basic human rights to health care, education and proper nutrition. These cute kids are my Valentine.” Even Disha Patani shared an adorable picture with kids.

