Akshay Kumar gives perfect husband goals yet again, turns chef with Aarav. See photo

On the sidelines of a successfully running film in Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Akshay Kumar has returned to his role of being a perfect husband. The actor decided to gift wife Twinkle Khanna some off-time from her usual kitchen rituals and put on the chef’s hat, as he prepares dinner for guests tonight. But he is not alone. The actor is accompanied by his son Aarav, and the two seem to be doing a great job.

Not just us but even Akshay’s wife and Aarav’s mother, Twinkle Khanna is happy about all this kitchen magic.

The actor-turned-author took to Twitter to share a picture of the father-son duo, captioning it, “Father and son busy making soufflé and layered white chocolate mousse for our dinner guests. I’ve trained my boys well :)”

Going by the caption and the picture, we guess the family is already celebrating the success of Akshay’s latest release Toilet Ek Prem Katha. One cannot disagree that the 49-year-old has many-a-time set some serious standards of being the perfect partner, and this time is no different. Irrespective of the number of releases he has in a year, he makes sure to spend some quality time with family and friends. In fact, the actor is known to finalise his shoot schedules accordingly.

Recently, the actor went on a trip to London during summer vacations and gave a sneak-peek into the time with his little daughter, Nitara.

Father and son busy making soufflé and layered white chocolate mousse for our dinner guests.I’ve trained my boys well :) #sundayshenaniganspic.twitter.com/z55Z11RzC8 — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) August 13, 2017

On the work front, Akshay’s film Toilet Ek Prem Katha is expected to end the drought at the box office. The film so far has done the business of around Rs 30 crore and is expected to enter the Rs 100 crore club soon.

Now, Akshay is expected to start the post-production work for PadMan, produced by Twinkle. The R Balki directorial narrates the story of Arunachalam Muruganantham, the man known for inventing a low-cost sanitary pad-making machine for rural women.

