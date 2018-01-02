These photos of Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are swoon-worthy

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have always been giving couple goals. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have always been giving couple goals.

Bollywood power couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are on their toes for PadMan. And as a part of the film’s promotions, the duo shot for a magazine and their pictures give us perfect couple goals. Over two decades of marriage, it seems the two have not lost the charm of being in love. We bet their pictures would give competition to any newlyweds.

We see a passion and intensity in the way they carry themselves. The photoshoot happened for Hello magazine’s January edition.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Akshay said PadMan project got Twinkle and him even closer. He even called the film one of the best experiences he had with his wife, “The best thing about this venture is that I genuinely feel it has brought us even closer. To understand and fulfil each other’s wants and visions on such a professional level has been one of the greatest experiences I’ve had with my wife. We may be chalk and cheese, but we complement each other off-screen in a way you couldn’t imagine.”

The actor, at present, is spending some quality time with his family in Cape Town, South Africa. He has been sharing a couple of pictures from his vacations.

Post vacations, Akshay would begin promotions of PadMan, which addresses an important issue like menstrual hygiene through the fascinating life story of Arunachalam Muruganantham.

Watch the behind the scene video:

Also featuring Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte, PadMan is set for release on January 26.

