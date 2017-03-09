Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna meet real life PadMan. See pics

Over the years, Akshay Kumar seems to have found the right balance between content driven films and commercial films. This year, the actor is doing some back to back remarkable conceptual films, among which R Balki directorial PadMan is one. In order to prep-up for the role, Akshay met the real life PadMan, Arunachalam Muruganantham along with his wife and producer of the film, Twinkle Khanna. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared a picture of the actor and his wife in conversation with Arunachalam and his wife. The shoot of the film will begin from March 10.

The movie is based on Arunachalam, a social entrepreneur who invented the low-cost sanitary pad making machines and innovated grass-root mechanisms for generating awareness about traditional unhygienic practices around menstruation in rural India. He also became one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World and was awarded Padma Shri by Government of India, in 2016. His Ted Talk titled ‘How I started a sanitary napkin revolution!’ has been found to be one of the most inspiring and eye-opening talks.

For now, nothing about the film has been revealed apart from the concept. Twinkle mentioned about PadMan in her recent book, Legends of Laxmi Prasad after which she announced that she would be producing the film too.

Apart from this project, Jolly LLB 2 actor is busy promoting Naam Shabana, which is set to release on March 31st. The actor has wrapped up Toilet Ek Prem Katha, a movie based on the Swacch Bharat campaign led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. And later, by the end of the year, Akshay will also appear in superstar Rajinikanth’s film 2.0, in which he plays the antagonist.

The actor also has his plans sorted for 2018. Earlier this year, he announced that for the first time in the history of the film industry, he would be uniting with Salman Khan and Karan Johar for a film. The film for which is expected to start in 2018.

