Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna make a million stories during vacation. See photos to know what they’re up to

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s month-long vacation is still on. While the Toilet: EK Prem Katha actor is just busy enjoying family time, we cannot thank Twinkle more for keeping us updated about their holiday with updates and interesting insights. Twinkle Khanna Instagrammed an image with hubby Akshay and a few friends, and the happy picture shows what a brilliant time they are having as they traverse across Europe.

Twinkle Khanna’s latest shared picture is captioned, “I have a feeling that for the next few years a lot of our stories are going to start with ‘One day in Spain…’ #hairraisers #barcelona.” Well this speaks a lot about the kind of fun the couple is having with their friends on the holiday. Akshay and Twinkle’s two children, Aarav Kumar and Nitara Kumar, are also travelling with them.

Though Twinkle Khanna is sharing one post almost every day and serve us with pictures of the paces she is visiting, but all the time we see Akshay, or glimpse of her kids, we just love it!

Twinkle shared another picture a day before and captioned it as, “The quest for a quaint carousel and a large rollercoaster led me to the top of Tibidabo mountain and to the magnificent The Temple Expiatori del Sagrat Cor. Sometimes it’s good to be taken for a ride or two!”

See all vacation pictures of Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna here:

These posts are certainly giving us holiday goals. On the work front, Akshay Kumar is working on R Balki’s Padman opposite Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte. He is also promoting his upcoming release Toilet: Ek Prem Katha with co-star Bhumi Pednekar. The movie, which aims to create awareness about the ill effects of open defecation will hit the big screens on August 11.

