Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s vacation selfie explains what relationships are all about. See photo

When Twinkle Khanna talks about relationship or weddings, it is worth a read. The actor has often used her words as swords but many times she has given us the perfect meaning of what being in a relationship means. Twinkle, also known as Mrs Funnybones, is married to Akshay Kumar and the two are gold standard of opposites attract. In her recent post, she agrees to the fact that Akshay might not always agree with what she has to say but still, they stand by each other.

She writes, “Sometimes we do end up in the same boat if not always on the same page.” In an interview with a leading daily, the actor spoke about her marriage with Akshay. She said, “I think it’s a great team. We are playing tennis doubles, and I think that’s a pretty good foundation for a marriage to last.”

The couple is away from Mumbai to spend some family time. At present, the two are in France, checking out the beautiful locales of Saint Tropez. The couple is blessed with two children, Aarav and Nitara.

This year, Twinkle and Akshay has entered into a new phase of their life. Twinkle has made her debut as a producer with much-awaited project Padman, directed by R. Balki. The film stars Akshay in the lead role along with Sonam Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, who would be playing a cameo. Apart from that, there are rumours that Twinkle might make her television debut. Meanwhile, Akshay has multiple projects on his plate. After returning from vacations, Akshay would begin promotions of Toilet Ek Prem Katha, which will release on August 11.

