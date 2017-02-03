Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna’s daughter Nitara is an Avenger. See her hammer-wielding pic

Twinkle Khanna recently shared a candid picture of her daughter Nitara Kumar in the corner of her home. Twinkle Khanna recently shared a candid picture of her daughter Nitara Kumar in the corner of her home.

Twinkle Khanna’s Instagram diary is a repository of many wonderful moments. The pictures and posts reflect Twinkle’s love for books, travel, environment, gardening and home decoration. They also reflect some unique takes on life as well as her adorable relationship with husband Akshay Kumar. The actor recently shared a candid picture of her daughter Nitara Kumar in the corner of her home. Twinkle captioned the picture, “Why settle to play the helpless princess when you can be the hammer-wielding Thor #HammeringItIn.” This is not the first time that the actor has shared the picture of her lovely daughter.

Earlier, Twinkle shared another picture of Nitara where she is painting. The actor captioned the picture, ” Early morning painting with my budding Picasso – Guggenheim here we come ! #mommyduties.” Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna recently completed 16 years of marriage and instead of a tweet full of hearts and love quotes, the sassy columnist shared a message with a gif which every married couple might relate to.

“16 years of trying to kill each other and we still haven’t succeeded:) #16thanniversary #partnersincrime,” tweeted Twinkle. In the short video shared by the actor-turned-author, the couple was spotted running towards each other inside — not the romantic ‘sarso ka khet’ — their kitchen.

Akshay and his better half Twinkle have been one of the best examples of love, marriage, and family. While delivering hit films, Akshay Kumar keeps his standards high while choosing his scripts. As for Twinkle Khanna, she may be reputed for her politically incorrect tweets and comments but never does she stand by quietly when her husband’s career faces trouble over silly issues.

