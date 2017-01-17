Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna complete 16 years of ‘trying to kill each other’, watch video

Sassy Twinkle Khanna shared a funny message with a gif after completing 16 years of marriage with Akshay Kumar Sassy Twinkle Khanna shared a funny message with a gif after completing 16 years of marriage with Akshay Kumar

When a self-made superstar hailing from Delhi (who later proved himself to be an all-rounder) fell in love with a witty star kid, their love story was something that Bollywood could have translated on screen. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna completed 16 years of marriage and instead of a tweet full of hearts and love quotes, the sassy columnist shared a message with a gif which every married couple might relate to.

“16 years of trying to kill each other and we still haven’t succeeded:) #16thanniversary #partnersincrime,” tweeted Twinkle Khanna. In the short video shared by Twinkle Khanna, the couple was spotted running towards each other inside — not the romantic ‘sarso ka khet’ — their kitchen.

16 years of trying to kill each other and we still haven’t succeeded:) #16thanniversary #partnersincrime pic.twitter.com/XqGWQ2BQAI — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) January 17, 2017

The Khiladi and his better half Twinkle Khanna have been one of the best examples of love, marriage, and family. While delivering hit films, Akshay Kumar keeps his standards high while choosing his scripts. As for Twinkle Khanna, she may be reputed for her politically incorrect tweets and comments but never does she stand by quietly when her husband’s career faces trouble over silly issues.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar decided to tweet about his 2017 New Year resolution: “14 days of Ayurveda, 14 days of fresh air, 14 days of goodness! #IFeelGood #2017LetsDoThis,” tweeted Akshay Kumar. The fitness freak had taken to Kerala where he spent time at a meditation centre.

14 days of Ayurveda, 14 days of fresh air, 14 days of goodness! #IFeelGood #2017LetsDoThis pic.twitter.com/lP8b0Bo78Z — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 17, 2017

In 2017 the superstar will be treating us to Jolly LLB 2, 2.0, both of which are sequels to previously released Bollywood films, Jolly LLB and Robot respectively. He also has other projects lined up for the year.

