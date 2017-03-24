Akshay Kumar’s toilet talk: Faeces and thoughts are both similar. Watch video

Akshay Kumar shares shocking facts about sanitation and hygiene in India. Akshay Kumar shares shocking facts about sanitation and hygiene in India.

Akshay Kumar is busy with his next project Padman and has also signed Gold in which he is expected to play the role of Gulshan Kumar. He recently wrapped up shooting for his film Toilet Ek Prem Katha alongside Bhumi Pednekar. The research department of this movie has unearthed some shocking facts and the Jolly LLB 2 actor shared the same with his fans on Twitter.

In the video, the actor started by saying, “I initially wondered if I should talk about this, as I knew many would point out that I am doing this video only for the publicity of my upcoming film. And, you are right. I am doing this film Toilet Ek Prem Katha, and I do want as much publicity as possible for this particular topic.”

He later revealed in the video titled ‘Soch aur Shauch’, “Why should I care about what others think? I feel that thoughts and faeces are both similar. There is no way that you could stop either. It is nature’s call, that you have to answer.”

The actor accepts that this topic might disgust people, however, urges them to listen to what he has to say. He talks about what women in villages go through on a daily basis because they do not have a toilet in the house. He points out how unlike women, men do not have to go through so much pain for something as natural as attending to nature’s call. He challenges, “You call yourself tough just because you are a man? Do try and imitate what these women do on a daily basis for just one day.”

He tells everyone about the 1,000 kids who die every day because of diseases transferred due to human waste in the open and absence of proper sanitation channels. He stresses on the hypocrisy of men who want women to attend to nature’s call in the public, while at the same force them to cover their face.

He asks furiously how this is cultural? He asks, “When you can have kitchen and bedroom under one roof, then why not a toilet?” All of this is the result of the direction we think in. Fifty-four percent of the people in our country do not have toilets in their homes and India tops the list globally for unhygienic sanitation practices. The government has built public toilets but these buildings are being used as an animal shed and what not.”

He concludes by asking, “Why do we have to wait for the government to do everything? While we go to temples, churches, mosques or any holy place and donate money for good will, why can’t we use the same donation to build toilets for poor people?” and invites his fans who have internet and phone to watch the video but not a toilet at home to build one and also apologise to the women for what they put them through. He stresses the importance of personal hygiene and health and how the dream of ‘Clean India’ can only come true if there is hygiene and health at individual homes.

