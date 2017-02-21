Akshay Kumar as dulha will remind you of his wedding to Twinkle Khanna. See pics

Akshay Kumar wraps up Toilet Ek Prem Katha, shares a picture with Bhumi Pednekar. Akshay Kumar wraps up Toilet Ek Prem Katha, shares a picture with Bhumi Pednekar.

Akshay Kumar’s next film, Toilet Ek Prem Katha is a social satire, focused on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan. The actor, who for the first time will be seen sharing the screen space with Bhumi Pednekar, has wrapped up the shoot and to share the news, he posted the perfect wedding photo. Akshay could be seen dressed as a dulha in a cream-coloured suit, red pagdi and garlands made of currency notes. Your everyday north Indian dulha other than his sombre expression.

Standing next to him (no, not Twinkle Khanna, although we do wish it was her) is Bhumi in a bridal avatar. The picture of the two actors looks adorable but it is also a throwback to how simple weddings used to be before bridezillas and big, fat Indian weddings were unleashed on us. In fact, even Akshay got married to Twinkle Khanna in a similar manner.

However, there is a difference. Back then, Akshay did not sport a moustache. Well, the actors have been married for almost two decades now and are blessed with two beautiful kids. While Twinkle has become a renowned writer, Akshay has been surprising us with his performances.

The actor, whose Jolly LLB 2 has been doing well at the box office, will now come on screen as Keshav to present his unique love story with Jaya (Bhumi) on June 2.

With the wrap of @ToiletTheFilm treating you guys to a still from the film…Keshav and Jaya’s unique love story coming to you on June 2 :) pic.twitter.com/pBkLgAUH4d — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 21, 2017

thank you, we’ll have one made for you in the same color for #NaamShabana promotions 😉😜 http://t.co/H5nO0IYl2H — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 21, 2017

In Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Bhumi is yet again seen in a de-glam role where she plays a small-town woman.

Check out Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna’s wedding pictures:







Earlier, she appeared in Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Dum Laga Ke Haishaa and won accolades for her performance as a debutant. Akshay has multiple projects in his hand — PadMan, Enthiran sequel and Naam Shabana to name a few, Bhumi has announced her next project recently, which will bring back her hit pairing with Ayushmann. The film is titled as Shubh Mangal Savdhaan.

