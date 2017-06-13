Akshay Kumar’s Toilet Ek Prem Katha trailer inspires a fan to build a toilet. See Photo

Akshay Kumar shares a story of a fan who built a toilet after watching Toilet Ek Prem Katha trailer. Akshay Kumar shares a story of a fan who built a toilet after watching Toilet Ek Prem Katha trailer.

Akshay Kumar-starrer Toilet Ek Prem Katha’s trailer has left the audiences impressed. While Akshay is being showered with praises for the trailer, which released two days back, a fan’s gesture of appreciation left the star a bit emotional. After watching the trailer, a fan of Akshay got so inspired that he helped his friend build a toilet and also, asked others to do the same. When Akshay got to know about it, he tweeted, “THIS! Can’t applaud or praise you enough. Stupendous work! Proud to have fans like you. Love and prayers.”

Not only fans but even Prime Minister Narendra Modi is thankful to Akshay for promoting his Clean India campaign in such a way. “Good effort to further the message of cleanliness. 125 crore Indians have to continue working together to create a Swachh Bharat,” wrote PM Modi. In response to PM’s tweet, the 45-year-old actor said, “Thank you so much honourable Sir 🙏🏻 Hope we succeed in changing mindsets and truly making a difference.”

Toilet Ek Prem Katha is an attempt by Shree Narayan Singh to bring forth the need of a toilet in every household. The trailer also speaks about the mindset of people and why only half of our country’s population has been able to have access to a toilet.

THIS! Can’t applaud or praise you enough. Stupendous work! Proud to have fans like you. Love and prayers 🙏🏻 http://t.co/RkNOJ5o5aP — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 13, 2017

It feels great when u inscribe from @akshaykumar & film #ToiletEkPremKatha i help my frnd to built a TOILET .

Go Help such ppl . pic.twitter.com/Ft6a3ARXpW — AkshaY KolhapuR FaN (@SinghRowdysingh) June 13, 2017

According to census 2011 data, only 46.9 percent people in India have toilets at home and 49.8 percent defecate in the open. The rest use public toilets. Toilet Ek Prem Katha, also starring Bhumi Pednekar, narrates a story of a man whose wife refuses to stay with him if he doesn’t build a toilet. It is about the journey of a man who fights for his wife and her needs going against the society. The film is scheduled for August 11 release.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd