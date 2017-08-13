Akshay Kumar’s Toilet Ek Prem Katha screened for 13,000 under privileged kids

Toilet Ek Prem Katha’s special screening for under privileged kids. Toilet Ek Prem Katha’s special screening for under privileged kids.

Over 13,000 economically less privileged children today attended the screening of Toilet Ek Prem Katha in various multiplexes in Kolkata. BookASmile (BAS), the charity initiative of online entertainment ticketing platform BookMyShow, organised the screening in collaboration with Round Table India, an NGO, and, for most of the children, it was a never before experience. Starring Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar and Sana Khan, Toilet Ek Prem Katha is the story of a woman who leaves her husband on the first day of their marriage after discovering that he doesn’t have a toilet. He desperately sets out on a mission to win back his love by standing up to the age-old traditions and values of India.

“The screenings were very successful and helped create awareness regarding sanitation issues in our country. We are looking forward to associate with many such causes that will bring hygiene awareness to our society,” Round Table India president Christopher Aravinth said. BookASmile head Farzana Cama Balpande said, “While the screenings acted as a perfect day outing and mode of enjoyment, we more importantly hope that through our joint efforts, we were able to create a positive long lasting impression on children about good sanitation habits.”

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has become the sixth highest opener of 2017 at the box office. It earned Rs 13.10 crore on Friday. At a time when films are biting dust at the theatres, Akshay Kumar’s film comes as a breath of fresh air.

