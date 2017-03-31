As Akshay Kumar’s Toilet Ek Prem Katha clashes with Shah Rukh Khan film, Kaabil director takes a dig at SRK

Akshay Kumar shared a new poster of his upcoming film, Toilet Ek Prem Katha with its release date and we know that it is a box office clash with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Imtiaz Ali film. Akshay Kumar shared a new poster of his upcoming film, Toilet Ek Prem Katha with its release date and we know that it is a box office clash with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Imtiaz Ali film.

It’s official. Akshay Kumar shared a new poster of his upcoming film, alongside Bhumi Pednekar, Toilet Ek Prem Katha and we know that the film is set to hit the theaters on August 11 this year. Well, while this will be Akshay’s third film of 2017, post Jolly LLB 2 and latest release Naam Shabana, Toilet will have the Khiladi Kumar going up against Shah Rukh Khan’s next at the box office which has been directed by Imtiaz Ali. The announcement affected Sanjay Gupta, the director of Kaabil, so much that he took to Twitter to take a dig at SRK. Kaabil had a clash with SRK’s Raees earlier this year.

Akshay Kumar shared a new poster of Toilet Ek Prem Katha with the caption, “Pleased to share, @ToiletTheFilm an unusual love story will be with you on 11th Aug, 2017. Tayyar ho jayye Swachch Azaadi ke liye!” Akshay also shared a Hindi poster of the film and wrote, “तैयार हो जाइये स्वच्छ आज़ादी के लिए l टॉयलेट – एक प्रेम कथा, एक अनोखी प्रेम कहानी आ रही है – ११ अगस्त, २०१७ l”

But this Independence Day weekend clash of between Shah Rukh Khan’s next and Akshay’s film had made Kaabil director happy. Why? Well, how can one forget the very first box office clash of this year, Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil and Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees? Even though Kaabil had booked the Republic Day weekend earlier, Raees was released at the same time much to the chagrin of Roshans and Gupta.

Pleased to share, @ToiletTheFilm an unusual love story will be with you on 11th Aug, 2017. Tayyar ho jayye Swachch Azaadi ke liye! pic.twitter.com/EEb5bOySu0 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 30, 2017

तैयार हो जाइये स्वच्छ आज़ादी के लिए l

टॉयलेट – एक प्रेम कथा, एक अनोखी प्रेम कहानी आ रही है – ११ अगस्त, २०१७ l pic.twitter.com/GoqMHXx8BY — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 30, 2017

Thus when Akshay officially confirmed that the release date of his film Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Kaabil director Sanjay Gupta took to Twitter to express his reaction on this clash. He tweeted, “KARMA, you beauty! I love and believe in you so much. I love how you go after all that f*** with you. KARTAM BHUKTAM on Independence Day.” Though the director later deleted this tweet and just wrote, “OUTSTANDING” for the poster.

The Independence Day weekend was earlier booked for Crack, Akshay’s next with Neeraj Pandey. However, as the film was postponed due to production delays, it appeared SRK’s film could have got a solo release. But Toilet Ek Prem Katha’s new release date, which was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on June 2, 2017, has changed the whole box office game.

This is the third time that Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar’s films will clash at the box office. Earlier, SRK’s Veer Zaara and Don saw a clash with Akshay’s Aitraaz and Jaan-E-Mann.

It will be interesting to see this SRK-Akshay’s clash!

